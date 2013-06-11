Dollar falls 2 percent vs yen as Nikkei futures slide

Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
LONDON, June 11 The dollar fell sharply against the yen on Tuesday, hurt by a 3 percent drop in Nikkei share futures after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking additional measures to curb recent bond market volatility.
The dollar fell more than 2 percent to a session low of 96.48 yen, below its 100-day moving average of 96.76 yen.
The euro was also down 1.9 percent at 128.19 yen .
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
ZURICH, April 4 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders reject its proposal to pay 25.99 million Swiss francs ($25.9 million) in short-term bonuses to the executive board in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.