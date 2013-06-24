版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 19:55 BJT

Dollar gains versus yen after BOJ's Iwata's comments

LONDON, June 24 The dollar extended gains against the yen on Monday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said the central bank still has options for monetary easing, if need be.

The dollar rose to 98.35 yen on trading platform EBS, up from 97.97 yen before the comments.

The dollar was buoyed broadly by rising interest rate differentials moving in its favour after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that the central bank could withdraw some of its ultra-loose monetary policy later this year.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐