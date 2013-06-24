Dollar gains versus yen after BOJ's Iwata's comments

FOREX-Yen hits high against euro, Aussie dollar suffers
LONDON, April 4 Risk averse investors drove the yen to its highest level against the euro since mid-November on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar sank to a three-week low.
LONDON, June 24 The dollar extended gains against the yen on Monday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said the central bank still has options for monetary easing, if need be.
The dollar rose to 98.35 yen on trading platform EBS, up from 97.97 yen before the comments.
The dollar was buoyed broadly by rising interest rate differentials moving in its favour after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that the central bank could withdraw some of its ultra-loose monetary policy later this year.
LONDON, April 4 Just when we all thought the London Metal Exchange (LME) had closed the chapter on its logistics woes, out tumbles another skeleton from the exchange's warehousing closet.
* ABB's largest buy since $3.9 bln Thomas & Betts deal in 2012