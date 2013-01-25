版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 17:09 BJT

Dollar rises to 2-1/2 year high verus yen

LONDON Jan 25 The dollar extended gains to rise to a 2-1/2 year high against the struggling yen on Friday as more investors bet the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy aggressively in coming months to help beat deflation.

The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 90.80 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-2010, and breaking past a reported option barrier at 90.75 yen. More barriers are cited at 91 yen.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐