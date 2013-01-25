Dollar rises to 2-1/2 year high verus yen

LONDON Jan 25 The dollar extended gains to rise to a 2-1/2 year high against the struggling yen on Friday as more investors bet the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy aggressively in coming months to help beat deflation.

The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 90.80 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-2010, and breaking past a reported option barrier at 90.75 yen. More barriers are cited at 91 yen.