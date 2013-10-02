Dollar falls to one-month low versus yen

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
LONDON Oct 2 The dollar fell to a one-month low against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday as investors continued to trim long bets in the greenback amid Washington's political deadlock on resolving budget issues.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 97.36 yen with stop-loss sell orders cited at 97.20 and 97 yen.
The dollar was flat against the other safe-haven currency, the Swiss franc, at 0.9060 francs
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.