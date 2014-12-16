CORRECTED-Yen rises to one-month high versus dollar on safety bid

(Corrects second para to say lowest level in a month, not highest)

LONDON Dec 16 The yen hit a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors bought currencies traditionally seen as safe havens amid a slide in oil prices that has triggered a bout of volatility across asset classes.

The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 117.07 yen, its lowest level in a month, as the Russian rouble came under renewed pressure and European stock markets fell back into the red.

The yen tends to strengthen at times of economic stress as it is often used as a funding currency for investments in higher yielding assets. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)