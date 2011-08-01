RPT-Dollar jumps vs yen, franc after Obama says debt deal agreed

(Repeats to attach story to separate alert)

TOKYO Aug 1 The dollar rose against the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Monday after U.S. President Barack Obama said leaders from the two parties reached an agreement to reduce the deficit.

The dollar rose to 78.05 yen , more than a full yen above a four-month low of 76.70 yen hit on Friday, while the U.S. currency also rose more than 1 percent to 0.7954 Swiss francs from a record low of 0.7851 hit last week.

The Japanese yen also came under pressure in the crosses as share prices extended gains across the region, with the Australian dollar rising 1.6 percent to 86.00 yen . (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)