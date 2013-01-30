Yen under pressure, falls to 2-1/2 yr low versus dollar

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON Jan 30 The dollar rose to a fresh 2-1/2 year high against the yen on Wednesday, bolstered by widening spreads between U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bond yields amid expectations of more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan in coming months.
The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 91.32 yen, with traders citing option expiries at 91.50 yen which could sway trade.
The euro was also 0.7 percent higher at 123.30 yen , with investors targetting its April 2011 high of 123.33 yen.
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.