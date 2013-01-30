版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 16:45 BJT

Yen under pressure, falls to 2-1/2 yr low versus dollar

LONDON Jan 30 The dollar rose to a fresh 2-1/2 year high against the yen on Wednesday, bolstered by widening spreads between U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bond yields amid expectations of more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan in coming months.

The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 91.32 yen, with traders citing option expiries at 91.50 yen which could sway trade.

The euro was also 0.7 percent higher at 123.30 yen , with investors targetting its April 2011 high of 123.33 yen.
