No end in sight to Swiss franc strength

* Latest attempts to push franc lower rebuffed in January
* Analysts say 2010 safe haven surge should unwind at some
stage
* Q4 saw first capital outflows since 2010
* But cash pile, C/A surplus big barriers to any fall
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 23 Three years after a surge
attributed to fears the euro zone was about to implode, the
Swiss franc is still riding high and the barriers for it
returning to earth are enormous.
To many analysts, the "safe haven" currency has looked ripe
for a reversal for more than a year as the economic trauma that
drove investors to buy an estimated 400 billion francs in
2009-10 eased.
Emboldened by the Swiss National Bank's cap on any further
gains against the euro, hedge fund investors made a
handful of efforts last year to dislodge the franc from levels
against the euro that are around 25 percent higher than in 2008.
But each of those has failed in the face of net inflows into
Switzerland of around 20 billion francs every three months, and
Swiss fund managers' unwillingness to put any of that money to
work abroad, as they had in the past.
"Even if we are seeing some moderate capital outflows as the
safe-haven trade unwinds a little, Switzerland's net capital
balance is so strong and the interest rate differentials with
the euro zone offer no incentive (to hold euros)," said Marcus
Hettinger, strategist with Credit Suisse in Zurich.
"We are basically neutral on the franc this year."
That is bad news for millions of eastern Europeans who took
car, house and other consumer loans denominated in francs in the
years running up to the 2008 financial crisis.
For them, the euro's fall from 1.6 francs to 1.2 mushroomed
into a larger move against the zloty and forint
that left many owing almost twice as much in their own
currency as they had originally borrowed.
Both the Polish and Hungarian economies - and currencies -
are closely correlated with what happens in the euro zone and
doubts about growth in the bloc are the heart of their problem.
"Evidence that deflation is setting in within the
euro-zone's core (including Germany) should deflate any renewed
confidence and force the ECB to embark on aggressive QE," says,
Savvas Savouri, chief economist at hedge fund firm Toscafund.
"Against this the Swiss franc could well prove limit up, not
down, against the euro."
Speaking in Davos on Friday, Swiss National Bank Chairman
Thomas Jordan said any new surge in safe-haven demand was a risk
that "could put us again in a very difficult situation".
UNWINDING
A study this month by UBS showed the first net outflow of
capital from Switzerland in more than three years, however,
which combined with the bullishness of many banks on the dollar
has prompted some cautious predictions of franc losses in 2014.
UBS strategist Beat Siegenthaler said any broader retreat
for the franc must be underpinned by Swiss banks and money
managers regaining the confidence to send funds abroad.
"There has been this argument for a long time that the
unwinding of the safe haven play should eventually see the franc
weaken," he said.
"The question has always been what would be the trigger for
that. Initially we thought it would be the euro crisis calming
down and that didn't happen, so maybe it will be the improvement
of the situation in the U.S. and the optimism we have seen over
growth and the dollar."
But if currencies at the end of the day are a measure of the
underlying economic strength of an economy, then the balance
since 2008 has clearly changed. Recovery in the euro zone
broadly remains fragile while Swiss exporters have surprised
many by managing to swallow the hit to their competitiveness
from the franc's gains.
Indeed, the latest in a series of macroprudential tweaks to
policy by the Swiss National Bank this week has supported
expectations it will have to keep policy tight to stop parts of
the economy - chiefly the housing sector - from overheating.
"In 2011 we saw the franc as overvalued on a purchasing
power basis," Credit Suisse's Hettinger said.
"Our models do not show that any more. Exports have proven
strong and there is no sign of deflation setting in to force the
central bank into further radical action against the franc."
