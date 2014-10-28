French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 28

PARIS Oct 28 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 Futures up 0.7 percent at 0714 GMT
LAFARGE AND HOLCIM
Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge
said on Tuesday they had formally notified the
European Commission of their merger plan. {ID:nL5N0SN0D0]
SANOFI
The French drugmaker stuck to its full-year profit forecast
but posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday,
blaming pricing pressures on its lucrative diabetes business
that it warned would drag on throughout next year.
Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher would not comment on a
report in Les Echos newspaper that said he had written to the
company's board urging it to clarify rumours he faces dismissal.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said that in a joint venture with
Fluor Corporation, it won an engineering, procurement, and
construction management contract from Sasol for its world scale
ethane cracker and derivatives complex near Lake Charles,
Louisiana. Financial terms were not disclosed.
CGG AND BP
The French oil services company and the British oil and gas
group announced an agreement for collaborative research and
development in the field of new types of marine vibratory
seismic sources.
They said the agreement combines the companies' research
efforts and expertise to develop and deploy innovative seismic
source technology, and builds on successful prototype trials.
NUMERICABLE
The French cable telecoms operator won conditional approval
on Monday for its multi-billion-euro takeover of Vivendi's
SFR mobile network operator, paving the way for it to
close the deal by the end of the year.
FRENCH BUDGET
France and Italy unveiled plans on Monday to trim their
deficits more than previously planned in last-minute pitches to
get clemency from the European Commission on their 2015 budgets.
The European Union's executive arm has until Wednesday to
decide whether to reject France and Italy's 2015 draft budgets
for failing to make sufficiently large improvements in their
public finances.
