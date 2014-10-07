French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 7

PARIS Oct 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

UBS

UBS's French arm is planning to restructure its asset management business and is in consultation with unions over possible layoffs, as the Swiss bank continues to sharpen its focus on private banking.

BNP

BNP Paribas has asked at least three banks to help it clear certain energy transactions in U.S. dollars next year to make sure it can keep its energy trade finance division operating after a ban imposed for violating U.S. sanctions, sources said.

CLUB MED

The holiday group's board have given a unanimous recommendation that its shareholders accept the improved takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun International. . A spokesman for rival bidder Andrea Bonomi declined to comment.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said it had informed U.S. authorities of allegations of improper payments by its employees to healthcare professionals in East Africa and the Middle East, in the latest of a string of bribery claims embarrassing the pharmaceutical industry.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva will cut its investment budget further and sell assets to shore up its balance sheet while chief executive Luc Oursel's position is under threat, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.

