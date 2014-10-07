French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 7

PARIS Oct 7 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
UBS
UBS's French arm is planning to restructure its asset
management business and is in consultation with unions over
possible layoffs, as the Swiss bank continues to sharpen its
focus on private banking.
BNP
BNP Paribas has asked at least three banks to help it clear
certain energy transactions in U.S. dollars next year to make
sure it can keep its energy trade finance division operating
after a ban imposed for violating U.S. sanctions, sources said.
CLUB MED
The holiday group's board have given a unanimous
recommendation that its shareholders accept the improved
takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.
. A spokesman for rival bidder Andrea Bonomi declined
to comment.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said it had informed U.S. authorities
of allegations of improper payments by its employees to
healthcare professionals in East Africa and the Middle East, in
the latest of a string of bribery claims embarrassing the
pharmaceutical industry.
AREVA
French nuclear group Areva will cut its investment budget
further and sell assets to shore up its balance sheet while
chief executive Luc Oursel's position is under threat, French
daily Les Echos said on Monday.
