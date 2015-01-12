French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

PARIS Jan 12 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
Pharmaceutical groups Sanofi and Regeneron said in a
statement that the European Medicines Agency has accepted to
review their application for cholesterol-lowering drug
alirocumab.
ORANGE
The French telecoms group is close to agreeing to buy out
its partners in the Cloudwatt venture, launched as a potential
competitor to Amazon Web Services, for an undisclosed price,
French media reports said.
The three partners, Orange with 44 percent, the French
government with 33 percent and Thales with 22 percent,
had planned to invest 225 million euros ($266 million) in the
project.
BUREAU VERITAS
The testing services company bought a 70 percent stake in a
Chinese company called Ningbo Hengxin for an undisclosed price
as it seeks to expand in the country.
M6
France's second-biggest private broadcaster finalised the
puchase at an undisclosed price of Oxygem, a small media company
that owns websites including Radins.com and
Fourchette-et-bikini.fr.
($1 = 0.8443 euros)