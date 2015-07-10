French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

PARIS, July 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures up 2.39 percent at 0646 GMT

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM's Dutch arm will announce new restructuring measures in September, as it seeks to accelerate its 700 million euros ($772 million) cost-savings program, said its chief executive, Pieter Elbers told the Wall Street Journal.

Elbers said it would be "a logical approach" to achieve the cost-savings target in 2018, two years earlier than previously planned.

SANOFI

Sanofi said that its animal health company Merial was launching in the U.S. Oravet Dental Hygiene Chews for dogs.

SOITEC

Soitec named Gregoire Duban as chief financial officer to lead its strategic refocusing and Thierry Tron as deputy chief financial officer.

RBS France

The French branch of Royal Bank of Scotland should soon open a voluntary redundancy plan, financial daily Les Echos said, adding that in a worst-case scenario staffing at the bank could fall to 20 people. On its website, RBS says the Paris office, opened our office in 1999, employs more than 170 French and international bankers.

LAFARGE

Swiss cement maker Holcim will hold 87.46 percent of the share capital of French merger partner Lafarge and at least 83.94 percent of its voting rights under final results of an exchange offer, Holcim said on Thursday.

PLASTIVALOIRE

Plastivaloire acquired through subsidiary BAP GmbH the Turkish plasturgiste Otosima. The acquisition to be paid entirely in cash and financed through banking credit.

SEB

French household appliances group Seb reached an agreement with funds advised by Triton to purchase OBH Nordica group, a company operating in the small domestic appliance (SDA) industry in Scandinavia.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....