France's AMF lets investors roll over short bets

* Modifies ban on short selling of financial stocks
* Several CAC 40 contracts expire on Friday
PARIS Aug 18 France's market regulator AMF on
Thursday modified its ban on short selling of financial stocks
and related derivatives to let investors maintain existing short
positions by buying new options to replace expiring ones.
The market watchdog said in a statement that investors "are
allowed to roll forward their position, even if such a rolling
results in the creation of a net short position with a further
expiry date, provided that the net short position so created
does not exceed the one held previously."
Last week, the AMF, along with market regulators in Italy,
Spain and Belgium, announced a short-selling ban on financial
shares and related financial instruments.
Investors are not allowed to use derivatives on stocks of
financial institutions or indexes such as the CAC 40 .FCHI and
the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E to create a net short position,
they can only use derivatives to hedge, create or extend a net
long position.
The CAC 40 future front-month contract FCEc1 expires on
Friday, as do a number of other options contracts on the index.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)