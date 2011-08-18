France's AMF lets investors roll over short bets

* Modifies ban on short selling of financial stocks

* Several CAC 40 contracts expire on Friday

PARIS Aug 18 France's market regulator AMF on Thursday modified its ban on short selling of financial stocks and related derivatives to let investors maintain existing short positions by buying new options to replace expiring ones.

The market watchdog said in a statement that investors "are allowed to roll forward their position, even if such a rolling results in the creation of a net short position with a further expiry date, provided that the net short position so created does not exceed the one held previously."

Last week, the AMF, along with market regulators in Italy, Spain and Belgium, announced a short-selling ban on financial shares and related financial instruments.

Investors are not allowed to use derivatives on stocks of financial institutions or indexes such as the CAC 40 .FCHI and the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E to create a net short position, they can only use derivatives to hedge, create or extend a net long position.

The CAC 40 future front-month contract FCEc1 expires on Friday, as do a number of other options contracts on the index.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)