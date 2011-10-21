Broadcast of CAC 40, BEL 20 indexes briefly halted

PARIS Oct 21 The dissemination of index points on France's CAC 40 index and Belgium's BEL 20 was briefly halted on Friday around midday due to a technical glitch, NYSE Euronext said.

The market operator said the glitch had not affected trading in individual stocks.

"Trading on NYSE Cash Markets is not affected and takes place as usual. Order entry is allowed and market data dissemination is correct," Euronext wrote on its website.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)