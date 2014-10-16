Open interest drop signaled shortcovering in U.S. bond market

NEW YORK Oct 16 The huge decline in open interest in U.S. bond and Eurodollar futures signaled a scramble on Wednesday to exit bearish bets on U.S. Treasuries and interest rates, which knocked benchmark 10-year yields to 16-month lows, according to data from the CME Group.

Safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt has surged since last week on fears about the global economy. Weak U.S. data on Wednesday fed those fears.

The dramatic fall in U.S. Treasuries yields "was largely the result of some large market players unwinding crowded trades in Treasury futures markets," Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock, said late Wednesday.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes fell as low as 1.865 percent in early Wednesday U.S. trading before closing at 2.129 percent, down nearly 8 basis points on the day, according to Reuters data.

Among all fixed income futures, open interest or unsettled contracts on Eurodollar futures <0#ED:> traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange took the biggest hit. They fell 442,203 contracts to 11.53 million, preliminary CME data showed.

Open interest on five-year Treasury note futures <0#FV:> traded on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 118,078 to 1.97 million.

Open contracts on CBOT two-year T-note futures <0#TU:> decreased 27,117 to 1.41 million.

CBOT T-bond contract's <0#US:> open interest fell 13,081 to 888,436.

Open interest on CBOT ultra bond futures <0#AUL:> slipped 3,590 to 511.536.

The notable exception was CBOT 10-year T-note futures <0#TY:> whose open interest rose 23,088 to 2.82 million (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)