版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 00:08 BJT

CORRECTED-HSBC fires two London-based FX traders -source

(Corrects Sarramegna's title and spelling of surname)

LONDON Oct 14 HSBC has fired two London-based currency traders, including Serge Sarramegna, who had been the bank's UK head of G10 foreign exchange cash trading, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The other dealer is Edward Pinto, who traded Scandinavian currencies.

Both were suspended in January, along with several other traders at many of the world's biggest banks as a global investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day market gathered steam.

It is unclear whether the two departures from HSBC are related to this probe.

Neither Sarramegna or Pinto could be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐