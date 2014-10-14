CORRECTED-HSBC fires two London-based FX traders -source

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
(Corrects Sarramegna's title and spelling of surname)
LONDON Oct 14 HSBC has fired two London-based currency traders, including Serge Sarramegna, who had been the bank's UK head of G10 foreign exchange cash trading, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The other dealer is Edward Pinto, who traded Scandinavian currencies.
Both were suspended in January, along with several other traders at many of the world's biggest banks as a global investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day market gathered steam.
It is unclear whether the two departures from HSBC are related to this probe.
Neither Sarramegna or Pinto could be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)
