版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 23:25 BJT

UK says investigating alleged currency market manipulation

LONDON Oct 16 Britain's financial regulator said it was formally investigating alleged price manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day global foreign exchange market, working alongside agencies overseas.

The FCA, which has been asking banks for information relating to foreign exchange trading since June, said on Wednesday it was investigating a number of firms.

"As part of this we are gathering information from a wide range of sources including market participants. Our investigations are at an early stage and it will be some time before we conclude whether there has been any misconduct which will lead to enforcement action," an FCA spokesman said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐