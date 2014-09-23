Goldman Sachs head of European FX trading to leave -source

LONDON, Sept 23 Goldman Sachs is set to
lose London-based European head of spot foreign exchange trading
Mitesh Parikh, its second high-profile forex operative to leave
this year, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The departure of Parikh follows that of New York-based
Steven Cho, its global head of G-10 spot and forward trading, in
February.
Parikh, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2002, according to the
Financial Conduct Authority register of approved persons, could
not be reached immediately for comment.
A string of forex traders have been leaving the industry as
it grapples with tighter regulation, shrinking profit margins
and deep cost-cutting.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)