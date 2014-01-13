CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-FX volumes on Thomson Reuters fall 11.5 pct in Dec to new low

(Corrects FXall trading volume for December to $111 billion
from $100 billion in the sixth paragraph. The story was
originally published on Wednesday, Jan 8. A corrected version
follows)
LONDON Jan 13 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell 11.5 percent in December to the lowest level since the
company started tracking the data almost four years ago, figures
showed on Wednesday.
Average daily spot volumes were $92 billion in December,
traditionally the month of lowest volume, compared with $104
billion in November.
That's the lowest since Thomson Reuters started compiling
the figures in January 2010, and together with September last
year, only the second month when average daily volume has been
below $100 billion.
Turnover across the world's largest financial market fell
steadily over the course of last year, and comes against the
background of the global investigation into alleged FX
manipulation rates.
Average daily volume across Thomson Reuters dealing
platforms in 2013 was $120 billion. That was down 6 percent from
the previous year and a hefty 20 percent below the daily average
of $150 billion in 2011.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes rose 2.8
percent in December from a month earlier to $111 billion,
matching the record set in September last year.
Volumes on FXall have steadily risen in the three years
since data has been tracked. The daily average in 2013 was
$108.6 billion, up just over 30 percent from $83 billion in
2011.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)