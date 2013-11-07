UPDATE 1-FX volumes drop as Fed weighs, manipulation probe lurks

By Jamie McGeever and Jessica Mortimer
LONDON Nov 7 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell in October, reflecting a broad decline in turnover across
the world's largest financial market, company data showed on
Thursday.
The decline in volume follows the Federal Reserve's surprise
decision not to start withdrawing its monetary stimulus, and
comes against the background of the global investigation into
alleged FX manipulation rates.
The average $97 billion traded across Thomson Reuters' main
trading services, including Dealing and Matching, was the lowest
since the data series began almost four years ago in January
2010.
Average daily spot volumes were $97 billion in October, down
11.8 percent from $110 billion in September and down 19.1
percent from $120 billion the same month last year.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell 4.5
percent to $106 billion in October from $111 billion in
September. Volumes were up 12.8 percent from October 2012 when
they were at $94 billion.
Earlier this week, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters
in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said
volumes fell 5 percent to $77 billion in October from $81.2
billion in September and were 17 percent down on the year.
EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro
, the yen and the Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters platforms provide more liquidity for other
currencies such as the British pound and the Australian
and Canadian dollars.
"The more important factor for the reduction in volume
recently was the Fed shocking the markets, forcing investors to
lose confidence in their read of the Fed," said one hedge fund
manager.
The Fed was widely expected to announce in September it
would begin withdrawing its $85 billion a month bond-buying
stimulus, perhaps by as little as $5 billion or $10 billion.
But it chose to delay the so-called "taper", citing concerns
about the rise in market-based interest rates over the summer
and uncertainty that the economic recovery is strong enough to
warrant such a move.
This surprised most market participants and raised doubts
about the path for U.S. monetary policy. The volatile and choppy
trading conditions in the following weeks helped depress market
volumes, not just in FX.
Average daily traded volume on Britain's FTSE 100 stock
market was 6 percent lower in October than the month before.
And although there was a spike in October, traded volume in
German Bund futures contracts had been falling for the previous
four months. October's daily average was still 25 percent down
from May.
On top of that, banks are facing tighter regulation in
general, such as being forced to hold more capital, which makes
them less willing to take risks.
INVESTIGATION
There's little direct evidence the ongoing global probe into
allegations of currency rate rigging is hitting FX trading
volumes, although it's something that market participants are
sensitive to.
"There is a new theme in the markets, and it's regulatory
intervention," said one London-based portfolio manager at a firm
with over $250 billion of assets under management.
"We've not got to the stage yet where volumes have dropped
massively on (this) ... but there's definitely a reticence on
parts of the banks to (trade) more than they have to," he said.
Thomson Reuters and EBS declined to break down the daily
average flow data. This makes it difficult to ascertain whether
activity surrounding any of the daily fixings - which serve as
benchmark rates in the self-regulated currency market - was
affected specifically.
A clutch of traders at some of the world's biggest banks
have been put on leave or suspended amid a growing global probe
into potential manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign
exchange market.
Barclays, Citigroup, Standard Chartered
, JPMorgan, UBS and Royal Bank of
Scotland have all benched traders as regulators in the
United States, Europe and Asia investigate whether benchmark
foreign exchange rates have been manipulated.
Alan Wilde, currency and bond portfolio manager at Barings
Asset Management, which has $58 billion of assets under
management, said any observations about falling volume and the
fixings probe is "just conjecture".
"It has been a tough year for investors to make money from
FX and this reduced appetite to take positions will have an
impact on dealing volumes and hence liquidity," he said.
The departures leave big holes at many FX desks in London,
the beating heart of the global FX market, accounting for some
40 percent of turnover.