ETF tracking the euro draws $37 mln bearish bet

NEW YORK, March 10 A trader in the U.S. options
market placed a $37 million bet against the euro on Tuesday,
even as the dollar hit a multi-year high against the currency.
A trader bought put options on the Guggenheim CurrencyShares
Euro Trust, the most actively traded equity product for
euro exposure, betting the euro will keep falling against the
dollar.
Shares of the fund have fallen 11 percent and touched an
all-time low of $105.19 on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar hit a near
12-year peak against the euro on Tuesday as Europe's economy
continues to weaken and as interest rates there fall.
The trader appears to have bought 191,000 puts at the $102
strike price for $2.98 each and sold the same number of puts at
the $94 strike price for $1.02 each, said Fred Ruffy, options
strategist at WhatsTrading.com. The puts are set to expire on
January 15, 2016.
Since each options contract represents a 100 shares of the
underlying ETF, the net cost of the trade would be about $37
million. This is a spread bet - the investor collects a premium
by selling the puts at the $94 strike price, while his purchase
at the $102 strike price starts to become profitable as the
fund's price falls.
All told, more than 200,000 puts at each strike price
changed hands on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The maximum profit for the bet would be if the Guggenheim
CurrencyShares Euro Trust were to drop to $94 or further by the
January 15 expiration date. The maximum profit in this case
would be about $115 million.
The fund, which has a market capitalization of $197.5
million, seeks to reflect the price of the euro and provide
investors with investment benefits similar to those of holding
the European currency.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Christian Plumb)