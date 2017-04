LONDON Feb 15 The UK Debt Management Office named Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS on Friday to lead the syndication of a 2052 index-linked gilt later this month.

The syndication in the week starting Feb. 25 will be the last conducted for the DMO during the 2012/13 financial year. It needs to raise around 3.8 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) to meet the DMO's target for funding via syndication this year.