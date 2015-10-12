WRAPUP 1-China stocks, yuan jump in heavy trade on stimulus hopes

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Oct 12 Chinese investors jumped back
into stocks on Monday in heavy volume trade that pushed prices
to seven-week highs, boosted by hopes for more economic stimulus
after the central bank expanded a scheme that increases banks'
ability to lend.
The yuan rose to its highest levels since its
surprise devaluation on Aug. 11 sent shock waves through global
markets, with investors fearing the worst for an economy that
for years has been the growth engine of the world.
The mood on Monday was a far cry from June, July and August
when Chinese stocks appeared to be in freefall and authorities
were scrambling to put a floor under markets with an
unprecedented flurry of rescue measures.
Hopes for more economic stimulus measures from Chinese
authorities prompted buyers back into the market.
China is due to announce a five-year plan for the economy
later this month and over the weekend the central bank increased
a pilot scheme on bank lending to several major centres,
including Beijing and Shanghai.
The scheme allows banks to refinance high quality credit
assets.
"The policy may not immediately inject a lot of liquidity
into the economy, but it has boosted expectations of monetary
easing," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at Shanghai-based
investment firm Shanshan Finance.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets rose 3.2 percent, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.3 percent.
Both hit their highest levels since Aug. 24, although they
are still down more than 30 percent from their highs in
mid-June, the start of a market rout that rocked global markets
and prompted heavy-handed intervention from Beijing that shook
investor confidence.
But in a sign that investors may be returning to the market,
trading volumes in Shanghai jumped over 60 percent
from the previous session, and were nearly triple the low hit on
Sept. 30.
It marked the first sharp pick up in trading volume in
conjunction with a rising market since August.
While that can point to potential buying strength, this week
effectively is the first proper trading week for Chinese markets
this month following a long holiday that took up most of the
past two weeks. So it is unclear if the rally is sustainable
given that the value of many shares is still relatively high.
Comments from Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People's Bank
of China (PBOC), added to the more positive market tone. He was
quoted in official media as saying the stock market correction
was "almost over."
Global markets also have been supported by expectations that
central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, would keep
borrowing costs low to try to revive the sluggish global
economy.
Views that the risk of a Fed rate rise this year is falling
have undermined the dollar and on Monday boosted the yuan.
The Chinese unit rose close to 0.4 percent for its strongest
one-day performance since March, reaching levels not seen since
the unexpected August devaluation.
The devaluation roiled global markets and China had to
scramble to contain fears that it wanted the currency to
depreciate even further to help its export industry.
In fact, developed economies are to blame for the global
economic malaise because their slow recoveries were not creating
enough demand, China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei was quoted as
saying on Monday.
"Developed countries should now have faster recoveries to
give developing countries some external demand," he said in an
interview published in the China Business News.
"The United States isn't at the point of raising interest
rates yet and under its global responsibilities it can't raise
rates," Lou was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI;
Additional reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Neil Fullick;
Editing by Kim Coghill)