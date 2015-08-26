WRAPUP 2-China stocks slip as rate cut fails to convince investors

(Updates to market close, changes slug from CHINA-MARKETS/)
* CSI300 Index down 0.6 pct, Shanghai Composite falls 1.3
pct
* Central bank cut interest rates late on Tuesday
* High volatility underlines brittle confidence
* PBOC says "still downward pressure" on China growth
By Saikat Chatterjee and Samuel Shen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 26 China's turbulent
stock markets slipped again on Wednesday, as a double-barrelled
blast of central bank stimulus failed to convince investors of
Beijing's ability to jolt the world's second biggest economy out
of its slowdown.
After watching share prices tumble around 25 percent in a
little more than a week, the People's Bank of China re-entered
the fray late on Tuesday, cutting interest rates and further
loosening bank lending restrictions.
The response from China's two main stock indexes - never
reliable barometers of the domestic economy - was typically
erratic, lurching between gains and losses of more than 3
percent before ending the day modestly lower.
European markets had risen sharply immediately after the
People's Bank of China's move on Tuesday, but U.S. indexes
turned negative after an initial leap, setting the tone for a
lacklustre session in Asia on Wednesday.
"The whole market sentiment is still risk-off, which is why
markets have taken the latest move from Beijing in their stride
and believe more is needed to restore investor sentiment," said
Grace Tam, global markets strategist at JP Morgan Asset
Management in Hong Kong.
The CSI300 index of the biggest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 0.6 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.3 percent.
Investors' caution was understandable, said Lim Say Boon,
Chief Investment Officer at DBS Bank, as the policy moves would
have little impact on consumption in a nation of savers, or
investment in a country where government, not the "animal
spirits of the private sector", takes the lead.
"What the market is waiting for (is) the 'big bazooka' of
government spending," he wrote in a note.
There was also concern that the PBOC was simply playing
catch-up. ANZ Bank noted that, even after four interest rate
cuts since November, the negative producer price index (PPI) was
keeping real borrowing costs elevated.
"With the PPI at minus 5.4 percent y/y in July, the real
interest rate costs could be well above 10 percent," it said.
"We believe that the traditional monetary policy easing,
such as cutting RRR (reserve requirement ratio) and lowering the
interest rate, is not sufficient to mitigate the risks
associated with China's highly leveraged economy," it added.
SURPRISE DEVALUATION
Concerns about China's economy intensified after factory
activity shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years and
the central bank unexpectedly devalued its yuan currency earlier
this month.
There is, however, little evidence that the stock market
mayhem has hit consumer spending so far.
Confidence among Chinese consumers rose for the third
consecutive month in August, according to a Westpac MNI survey,
as household finances continued to improve.
OCBC Bank noted that cuts in the RRR were needed to ease the
liquidity pressures created by capital outflows that had been
exacerbated by the yuan devaluation. It said it expected at
least another 100 basis point cut this year.
Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp highlighted
the problem manufacturers in China face, with its sales
faltering as the economy slows. It said on Wednesday it needed
to adjust its production capacity in the country, which was
roughly twice what it could sell.
"Currently, there is still downward pressure on China's
economic growth," the central bank acknowledged on Tuesday.
Investors are also concerned that China is growing at a much
slower pace than the official 7 percent target for 2015.
Despite that, a majority of economists predict a continued
deceleration - rather than a crash - for China's economy, and
most dismiss comparisons with the 2008 global financial crisis
or the 1997/98 crisis in Asia.
"The upshot is that there is no sign in the recent data of a
deepening economic crisis," wrote analysts at Capital Economics.
"With policy support gathering force, a rebound in growth still
looks the most likely outturn for the next couple of quarters."
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Hong Kong, Nathaniel
Taplin and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai and Koh Gui Qing in
Beijing; Writing by Will Waterman; Editing by Alex Richardson)