WRAPUP 3-China imports sink in August, shares rally but volumes dive

* China August imports fell 13.8 pct y/y
* Exports slipped 5.5 pct y/y
* CSI300 index and Shanghai close up nearly 3 percent
* Volumes in Shanghai lowest since February
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI Sept 8 China's imports tumbled in
August, raising concerns about the health of the world's
second-largest economy and its contribution to global growth.
The data will add to the pressure on Beijing policymakers
trying to ensure China's economy avoids a hard landing, though
authorities will take some comfort that their efforts to steady
the country's stock markets were rewarded with a late rally on
Tuesday.
Imports dived 13.8 percent from a year earlier, far more
than analysts had forecast, and a tenth consecutive monthly
drop, reflecting both lower global commodity prices and sluggish
demand.
A surprise devaluation in the yuan early last
month combined with slowing consumer demand will dent the
prospects of imports picking up significantly anytime soon.
Much of China's imports are commodities and other raw
materials going into factories that turn them into goods for
sale overseas, so the fall could be an ominous sign for exports
in the coming months.
Exports fell less than forecast, sliding 5.5 percent, but
analysts were still doubtful that China can now achieve its
year-end trade growth target of 6 percent.
"The yuan devaluation will have limited impact on exports,
which are falling because demand is weak, not because the price
is not good," said Li Jian, head of foreign trade research at
the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic
Cooperation, the Commerce Ministry's think-tank.
China's foreign exchange reserves posted their biggest ever
monthly fall in August, reflecting Beijing's efforts to
stabilise the yuan following its devaluation.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, said
its intervention in the forex market was one of the reasons for
the drop in foreign exchange reserves, adding that any future
fluctuations in reserves would be "normal".
The bank said in a statement late on Tuesday that China's
economy could maintain medium- to high-speed growth in the long
term, and the current account would remain in surplus, also over
the long term.
STOCKS VOLUMES TUMBLE
Chinese policymakers have been trying to reassure financial
markets that their currency is stable and that the recent stock
market turbulence is easing.
Stocks have fallen around 40 percent since mid-June, with
the Shanghai Composite Index hovering around the 3,000
point level, having been above 5,000 less than three months ago.
Shares initially declined on Tuesday but rallied later in
the day to finish almost 3 percent higher - though trading
volumes in both stocks and futures were down sharply.
The CSI300 index of the biggest stocks listed in
Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 2.57 percent, while Shanghai was
up 2.93 percent.
Volume in the Shanghai market was the lowest since February,
a month when trading is usually thin due to the Chinese New Year
Festival.
The stock futures market was hit by an abrupt reversal in
policy that caused trading volumes to collapse. Last Wednesday,
China raised the margin requirements for futures not being used
for hedging purposes to 40 percent of the contract's value from
30 percent.
The futures contract for the CSI300 index maturing in
September has seen volumes dive, logging 28,957
transactions on Tuesday, down almost 100 percent from a week
ago. On Aug. 25, when markets were in a major sell-off, the
contract saw 2.43 million transactions.
Chinese authorities have rolled out a series of measures to
bring a sense of calm back to their stock markets and reduce
short-term speculation.
On Monday, the finance ministry dangled incentives to
encourage longer-term investments, saying it would remove
personal income tax on dividends from shares held for more than
a year, and halve it on those held for between a month and a
year.
That announcement came hours after regulators and exchanges
proposed introducing a 'circuit breaker' on the CSI300 index to
help steady the market.
Analysts said these measures are unlikely to encourage many
investors to come back into the market for stocks in either
mainland China, known as A-shares, or Hong Kong, given the
longer-term economic concerns hanging over the market.
"While investors see value in Hong Kong-listed Chinese
equities, they're concerned about an inevitable U.S. Federal
Reserve rate hike and Beijing's ability to manage A-shares,
growth, capital flight and its currency," analysts at Nomura
wrote in a client note.
In its statement, the PBOC also said new regulations imposed
on the currency forwards market this month were
not a form of capital control. The measures, introduced after
investors speculated in the market, would help stabilise China's
financial system at a time when increased yuan volatility is
likely to cause more companies to incur foreign exchange losses,
it said.
