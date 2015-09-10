WRAPUP 2-China deflation risks grow, foreign central banks on alert

(Adds jump in offshore yuan, closing share prices, switches
* Offshore yuan posts biggest daily gain on record
* New Zealand cbank governor warns on China risks
* Cites exported deflation, worries about falling yuan
* China producer prices down most in six years in August
* Premier Li says economy faces pressure but no hard landing
By Pete Sweeney and Charlotte Greenfield
BEIJING/WELLINGTON Sept 10 The risk of deflation
in China is growing, data suggested on Wednesday, as
policymakers tried to reassure markets that the economy can stay
on track and state banks were suspected of intervening in
offshore markets to bolster the yuan.
Some foreign central banks are increasingly worried about
the impact falling Chinese prices and a weaker yuan
could have on their economies, following a surprise devaluation
in the currency last month.
Since then investors have been betting the yuan, or
renminbi, could fall further, reflected in a wide spread between
the offshore and more-tightly controlled onshore rates.
On Wednesday afternoon though a surge of buying sent the
offshore rate up more than 1 percent, in what market sources
said was a move by Chinese state-owned banks to curb speculation
against their currency.
Sliding Chinese stock prices and currency have rattled
global markets and prompted a flurry of policies and
intervention by authorities to steady the world's second-biggest
economy.
Earlier, New Zealand's central bank governor Graeme Wheeler
said the yuan devaluation had left them concerned about the risk
China may let it slide further.
"We've seen authorities basically say they want to stabilise
the renminbi, but if there were to be a very substantial
depreciation in the renminbi it would certainly export deflation
around the rest of the world, so everybody is looking closely at
China," he said at a press briefing following an interest rate
cut in New Zealand.
The deflation threat was underlined by data showing that
Chinese manufacturers cut prices at their fastest rate in six
years, with the producer price index (PPI) down 5.9 percent in
August from a year earlier, though consumer prices are rising
for now.
"The risk for China is still deflation, not inflation," said
Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia, excluding Japan, at Daiwa.
"PPI deflation will eventually filter down to affect CPI,
and aggregate demand will continue to be weak," he added.
A growing worry for overseas central banks like the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is that falling Chinese factory gate
prices coupled with a weaker yuan mean the price of exports from
China will fall sharply, feeding downward price pressures into
their economies.
Wheeler's comments came despite attempts by Chinese
policymakers to reassure global markets that the yuan will
remain stable and China's economic growth, whilst slowing, is
still set to be around 7 percent this year.
"The RBNZ...verbalised it but this is probably an underlying
concern shared by policymakers around the region," said Sim Moh
Siong, foreign exchange strategist at Bank of Singapore.
REASSURANCE
Since the devaluation, China has scrambled to keep the yuan
steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by a record
amount in August to stabilise the onshore rate.
Wednesday's rise in the offshore yuan was the clearest
indication to date that China will also try to stop speculation
against its currency outside of the mainland.
"The big picture is that policy makers are doing everything
they can do to dampen expectations that the yuan will depreciate
much," said Mark Williams, an economist at Capital Economics in
London.
The offshore yuan spot rate strengthened more than 1 percent
to 6.39 per dollar from 6.4698 earlier in the day.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, for the second day running, used
a speech to tell business leaders and investors on Wednesday
that China does not want a currency war and that the slowdown in
its growth rate will be modest. The economy grew 7.3 percent
last year.
"China's economy will not see a hard landing" he told a
gathering of the World Economic Forum in Dalian in northeastern
China.
"Once there are signs of economy slipping out of the
reasonable range, we will be fully capable of handling (the
situation)."
The economic signs are gloomy. After Li spoke, a report
showed auto sales in China were flat in the first eight months
of the year, raising the spectre of the market's first
contraction since the late 1990s.
Global markets' worries about Beijing's handling of the
economy and its currency have been exacerbated by China's
attempts to stem the slide in its equity markets. Despite a
barrage of policies to support stock prices and push out
speculators, its equity markets have fallen around 40 percent
since June.
The past two days though have seen Chinese stocks push
higher, with the positive sentiment feeding into other major
equity markets around the world. Still, that optimism was waning
on Wednesday, with share prices back in the red.
The CSI300 index of the biggest stocks listed in
Shanghai and Shenzhen ended down 1.23 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was 1.45 percent lower.
