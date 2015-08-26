As China sneezes, bankers hope European IPO market won't catch cold

* Bankers hope turmoil will end before September
* ABN Amro, Poste Italiane expected in second half
* Lower risk of interest rate hikes seen as positive
By Freya Berry, Emiliano Mellino and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 26 Bankers still hope to float
scores of companies on Europe's shell-shocked stock markets in
coming weeks, unless a summer selloff sparked by China's
economic woes extends into September.
Between 20 and 40 European listings are scheduled in the
next few months, and bankers involved in such deals are hopeful
that markets roiled by China's limp growth prospects can be
sufficiently soothed by next week, when the sales window
traditionally reopens after the summer break.
But that window can shift, depending on market conditions,
and with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
plumbing eight-month lows, persuading companies to sell their
shares into such a shaky market could be a challenge, bankers
say.
"There is a lot of panic in the system," said Francois Wat,
global co-head of equity capital markets (ECM) at Rothschild.
"It's very difficult in emerging markets ... For Europe and the
U.S., it's a question mark. Are we going to pull deals? Not
sure."
When stocks are first floated on the market, investors
generally have to sell existing holdings in order to buy new
positions. If the prices they can achieve on those sales are
unappealing, they can decide to sit and wait, making it tough
for market newcomers to sell their shares.
The impact of the rout in global stocks has also been felt
in primary debt markets, where activity has dropped as some
opportunistic issuers wait for the volatility to subside.
Last year, UK deals planned in September were postponed as
investors awaited the outcome of the referendum on Scottish
independence. The window can also close altogether, as when a
market sell-off last October caused several sales to be
scrapped.
ECONOMIC CHILLS
Still, bankers said they were optimistic on prospects for
upcoming deals, citing speculation that the Chinese economic
chills could push prospective U.S. and European rate hikes
further into the future.
"You always have to look at the big picture," said Klaus
Hessberger, co-head of ECM for EMEA at JPMorgan. "With
the current volatility and macro shocks, the risk of interest
hikes is much lower. Some stocks might go down now, but that's
how you can achieve better returns in future."
The privatization of Dutch bank ABN Amro, which
has a book value of 15.9 billion euros ($18 billion), is one of
Europe's most high profile deals. Last week its chief executive
said the market was "optimal" for a listing, expected by the end
of the year; on Wednesday a number of banks were named who will
help run the offering.
"There is no fixed timetable for the planned IPO of ABN Amro
... The timing of the IPO depends on the state of the financial
markets, amongst other things," the Dutch agency handling the
sale said in a statement.
Other major flotations in the pipeline include those of
Poste Italiane, set to be the country's biggest privatisation in
a decade, and private equity-backed UK payments company
WorldPay.
"The Poste Italiane IPO is going ahead as planned," an
official at the Italian treasury said. WorldPay and part-owner
Bain declined to comment, while co-backer Advent did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Another London-based ECM banker, who feels Europe's IPO
pipeline will not fall to Asian market turmoil, noted the
biggest stock market casualties were in the oil, commodity and
emerging market sectors, "whereas what's in the pipeline is
developed market and non-commodity."
FEAR GAUGE
Yet the knock-on effects could be hard to isolate.
The so-called "fear gauge' volatility index was
trading as high as 34.57 by 1542 GMT on Wednesday. IPO bankers
usually say they would reconsider a deal when the measure is
around the 23 mark.
"The last two weeks have been unhelpful," a senior ECM
banker at a European institution said. "But the silver lining is
that this is all happening in August rather than September."
Money raised from European initial public offerings (IPOs)
is down more than a quarter on 2014 at $41.2 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters data, in a year that has seen fewer issuers
needing to come to market following a red-hot 2014.
This year the focus in investment banking circles has turned
to corporate takeovers, where activity has spiked to all-time
highs.
Some investors and bankers pointed out the flurry of
big-ticket takeovers has given shareholders ample money to
reinvest. Others were taking advantage of the dip to buy admired
stocks at bargain basement prices.
"Did this rout make sense? No, I don't see that. For the
last couple of days I have been buying stocks, adding to those
that I hold," said Rajesh Varma, portfolio manager at DNCA
Invest Global Leaders Fund.
"Just because the Shanghai index has dropped back to zero
for the year, that doesn't mean that there won't be demand ... I
think a lot of short-term investors have been running around
like headless chickens."
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Toby
Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by David Holmes)