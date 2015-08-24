Market turmoil threatens Fed's rate hike plans

| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 24 Turmoil in world
financial markets and growing fears of a China-led global
economic slowdown threaten to derail the Federal Reserve's plans
to start raising rates from near zero, making the chances of a
September lift-off look increasingly remote.
A near 9-percent dive in Chinese shares on Monday triggered
sharp sell-offs in Asia and Europe, wild swings and losses on
Wall Street, and knocked crude prices to new multi-year lows.
The rout, which follows weeks of jitters over the extent of
China's economic troubles and their impact on the rest of the
world, convinced investors that the Fed would hold off with
action until some semblance of calm returns.
"You would be insane to raise interest rates when markets
are in such turmoil," said Martin Barnes, chief economist at BCA
Research in Montreal.
Compared to last week, investors now see a much lower chance
the Fed will hike at its Sept. 16-17 meeting. Prices for swaps
on Wall Street implied traders saw a 24 percent probability for
a September move, down from 46 percent a week earlier, according
to Tullett Prebon data.
Barclays, for example, now expects the Fed will not raise
rates until March. Previously, the British bank expected the
hike to come in September.
BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer for fixed income,
Rick Rieder, told Reuters that even though he hoped the Fed
would move next month, market volatility was making it
difficult.
As part of Monday's sell-off, investors also scaled back
their own bets on long-term U.S. inflation. The market gauge of
those expectations - the yield spread between 10-year Treasuries
and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities - hit a
seven-month low, suggesting investors see inflation of around
1.5 percent over the next decade, well below the Fed's 2 percent
target.
Until quite recently, the Fed has expressed limited concern
over China's market turbulence, with policy debate focusing on
evidence of improving labor markets and solid economic activity
and whether it should raise rates next month or in December and
at what pace it should proceed afterwards.
NEED FOR CAUTION
With market jitters hitting home, however, the Fed has a
number of reasons to be cautions even about taking that first
step.
One is that financial markets, with investors shying away
from risk and pushing U.S. Treasury yields lower, are more prone
to a nervous reaction if the Fed were to move next month.
Secondly, the Fed has to consider that market gloom might be
a sign that the global economy is in worse shape than it has
assumed, and the drag on the U.S. economy could be bigger than
previously factored in by the central bank.
Fed policymakers have also said they wanted to be confident
that inflation will start climbing towards its target before
embarking on a tightening cycle and that goal now looks even
more elusive.
As a result of global demand worries oil prices tumbled by
another 5 percent to new 6-1/2 lows.
China's weakness and softer global demand for anything from
raw materials to electronic components and heavy machinery is
also bad news for U.S. factories.
Even though China accounts for only a small share of U.S.
exports, several Fed policymakers noted last month that "a
material slowdown in Chinese economic activity could pose risks
to the U.S. economic outlook," according to the minutes of their
July 28-29 policy meeting.
"The export effect is certainly significant," said Charles
Collyns, an economist at the Institute for International Finance
who also sees the U.S. central bank staying pat in September.
"The Fed is going to play it very cool."
Troubles abroad, such as euro zone's debt crisis, have
repeatedly stunted the United States' recovery from the
2007-2009 recession, but policymakers of late have been more
confident the U.S. economy can cope with headwinds from abroad.
The Fed has carefully crafted a message this year that the
time was approaching for it to raise interest rates.
A September hike is not entirely off the table. The U.S.
stock market rout that began Friday could still reverse itself,
and a key employment report for August might show further
improvement in the labor market.
"It's only August, and markets move quickly," said Michael
Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase. But he added:
"The moves we've seen in markets, if they are sustained, don't
help the case for September."
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Jonathan Spicer in
New York; Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York and
Krista Hughes in Washington; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)