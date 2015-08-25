Spooked investors seek other havens over gold, for now

* Gold underperformed other safe haven assets on Monday
* Expectations for U.S. rate rise still undermine gold
* Gold-backed funds seeing inflows, but volumes modest
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 25 Gold has failed to rally in the
face of China's stock market crisis as investors, scorched by a
brutal end to the market's 12-year bull run, chose cash and
bonds for safety over bullion while they seek clarity on the
timing of a U.S. rate increase.
While at first glance, the failure of a "safe-haven" asset
to respond may seem odd, this behaviour is by no means unusual.
As a broad rule, bullion tends to benefit from stock market
weakness as an alternative asset, but previous equity crashes
show the initial price response can be to fall.
"In 2008, when Lehman Brothers collapsed, we saw a two-week
decline in gold prices, despite having a perfect storm for
gold," LBBW analyst Thorsten Proettel said.
As investors worldwide scrambled for low-risk assets on
Monday, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to four-month lows,
while the euro and yen climbed. Gold failed to hold its ground.
"You have to think of gold as a range of different things --
as a commodity, as a financial asset, and as a form of insurance
or safe haven," said Mitsui Precious Metals analyst David
Jollie.
"We're in a market where commodities have generally come
under pressure, particularly those with exposure to China; as a
financial asset, there's a temptation to take some money out of
that to cover losses elsewhere. There has been some positivity
surrounding gold as insurance, but that can't outweigh
everything else."
Where the current crisis in stocks differs from those seen
in 2008 and 2011 is in the perception of the U.S. economy's
health. Both earlier drops were fuelled largely or in part by a
concerns over U.S. growth.
This time around, the U.S. economy is considered to be more
robust than in previous crises, with the Federal Reserve still
expected in many quarters to press ahead with its first rate
rise in nearly a decade.
That is worrisome for gold, which has benefited from ultra
low interest rates in recent years. These cut the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding gold, while weighing on the dollar.
There is scope for gold prices to rise again once the market
perceives more clarity on the pace of rate rises. If these are,
as many expect, gradual and small, gold may see fresh interest
as fears of stronger measures wane.
But for now, investors remain wary of moving back into the
metal. Gold backed exchange-traded funds have seen some inflows
this week, but the holdings of the largest have risen only 2
percent since hitting seven-year lows earlier this month.
"The ETFs have seen only minor inflows, so there is no rush
yet into gold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. "For
that to happen, we would need much more of a systemic financial
market crisis."
"There are clearly some really severe problems in China that
could affect the whole global economy, so the picture for gold
has improved somewhat, but not to the extent that we need to
reconsider our longer-term stance."
