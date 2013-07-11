GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls on Bernanke comments

* Dollar extends slide, tumbles after dovish Bernanke * European shares rise, Wall Street stocks open sharply higher * U.S. Treasury prices rise By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, July 11 World stock indexes rose while the dollar weakened on Thursday after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke signaled the U.S. central bank may not be as close to winding down its stimulus policy as markets had begun to expect. Copper and other commodity markets also gained on the view that continuing stimulus from the Fed and from Europe's and Japan's central banks would support global economic growth. Copper prices hit their highest level in nearly a month. Bernanke said late Wednesday the overall message from the central bank was that "a highly accommodative policy is needed for the foreseeable future." Despite minutes from the Fed's June meeting stating that half of its policymakers think the $85 billion-a-month stimulus program should be wound down by the end of the year, Bernanke's message was enough to shift the market's outlook. "His statement that they will be highly accommodative for the foreseeable future is pretty clear and the market loved it," said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at ING U.S. Investment Management in New York. "That statement was very clear and that is what the market is reacting to because he is in charge." U.S. stimulus has kept interest rates low and supported equity markets, and there is concern in financial markets that if the Fed unwinds its support too soon, that could slow the recovery of the world's biggest economy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent, putting it within range of an all-time closing high. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.93 points, or 0.93 percent, at 15,434.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 17.40 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,670.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 43.69 points, or 1.24 percent, at 3,564.45. MSCI's world index rose 1.4 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 climbed 0.6 percent. The dollar, which had touched three-year highs before the Fed's minutes were released on Wednesday, slipped against a basket of currencies. The dollar index fell to 82.418, its lowest since June 25 and down around 2.8 percent from the three-year high of 84.753 touched just two sessions ago. It last stood at 82.974, down 1.27 percent. "The dramatic drop in the dollar highlights how one sided (dollar bullish) the market had become and how quickly traders raced to close out long dollar positions," said Camilla Sutton, chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. Large swings in currencies, stocks and bonds over recent weeks have highlighted the tricky task the Fed and other central banks face as they try and wean markets off the cheap and easy money they have provided during the global financial crisis. BUCKING THE TREND Portuguese, Spanish and Italian bonds and Lisbon's stock market bucked the wider global move higher as tensions continued to bubble on the euro zone's debt-strained periphery. With Portugal's coalition government teetering, President Anibal Cavaco Silva urged a cross-party deal with the main opposition socialists to try and ensure the country keeps to its bailout deal. Italy was also in the spotlight, and by proxy Spain, after Rome failed to hit the top of its pre-flagged target in a 3- and 30- year bond sale. That followed this week's rating downgrade and political difficulties. BOND PRICES HIGHER U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains briefly after data showed domestic jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week, spurring bets the Fed might delay plans to reduce bond purchases. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 19/32 higher with a yield of 2.6022 percent, down 8.7 basis points from late on Wednesday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to its highest since June 18 at $7,049.25 a tonne in intraday trade. Oil futures were down sharply, however. Brent crude oil futures fell $1.08 to $107.43, after hitting $108.93, its loftiest since April 3. A monthly IEA oil report damped bullish sentiment. U.S. crude dipped from a 15-month high as investors took profits after three weeks of sharp gains. The price was down $2.12 at $104.40 a barrel after peaking at $107.45 earlier.