GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares set to slip before U.S. data; franc up

* A strong jobs report may spark more selling
* MSCI APXJ set for best weekly performance since March
* Japan down 1.2%, Australia falls 1.5%
* Economic problems, lukewarm bond auctions weigh on euro
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 2 European shares were set to
snap a four-day rising streak by opening lower on Friday,
following Asian peers, while the Swiss franc rose as market
players booked profits ahead of a key U.S. jobs report and on
broader economic worries.
Stock future indices in Europe STXEc1 declined between 1.5
to 2 percent while U.S. stock futures SPc1 eased 0.4 percent,
with a New York Times report that the agency which oversees U.S.
mortgage markets is preparing to file suit against "more than a
dozen" big U.S. banks also hurting sentiment.
Trading was light in Asia with investors largely sidelined
before the U.S. nonfarm payroll report, the only jobs data due
before the Federal Reserve holds a two-day meeting at which some
market participants expect some sort of policy easing.
While a strong bout of short covering this week has lifted
most equity indices from August lows, the rally has taken place
amid very low volume, indicating that sentiment remains fragile
and markets are still vulnerable to selling pressure.
On Friday, stocks dipped in Asia as investors cut exposure
to risky assets, but the region's shares still managed to score
a solid weekly gain of about 4 percent, the best weekly
performance since March.
The influential U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to
show an increase of 75,000 jobs, although market whispers are
for a much lower number. The data is due at 1230 GMT.
A decline in the employment component of the Institute for
Supply Management's (ISM) factory activity index on Thursday
heightened worries that August U.S. jobs growth will be weaker
than feared. ISM's factory activity index came in only just
above the level that indicates growth.
Ironically though, a better-than-expected non-farm payrolls
number could lead to a "risk-off" market reaction because that
will be interpreted as making it less likely the Fed will launch
a fresh round of easing at this month's policy meeting, BNP
Paribas strategists said in a daily note.
Expectations of more stimulus have risen after Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the Fed will meet for two days this month even
though he steered clear of mentioning any fresh round of
stimulus for the ailing economy at a speech last month.
Japan's Nikkei ended 1.2 percent down after rising
for six days while Australia fell by 1.5 percent.
"Global economic worries are the main focus and volume has
been relatively low recently. At times like this, both buying
and selling can be risky, so this is keeping stocks trapped in
their recent ranges," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
weakened 0.9 percent after rising by more than five percent this
week. For the year, it is still down nearly 9 percent mainly due
to a sharp drop in August.
EURO WEAKENS
In currency markets, the Swiss franc remained the
currency of choice as slowing factory output from the United
States to China prompted market players to cut exposure to risky
assets.
The U.S. dollar slipped to 0.7922 francs ,
well off highs around 0.8239 at the start of the week.
The euro languished near a three-week low of around $1.4224
hit on Thursday as lukewarm demand at a Spanish bond sale and
weak euro zone PMI data reminded investors that the region's
troubles are far from over.
Traders expect the common currency to trend lower in coming
days on growing worries about the euro zone growth outlook and
the possibility of the European Central Bank softening its
hawkish stance at next week's policy meeting.
Gold was steady around the 1,825 per ounce line with
investors reluctant to take positions before the data.
Oil CLc1 edged lower to below $89 a barrel on broader
economic concerns though worries of supply cuts due to impending
storms supported prices.
