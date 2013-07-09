GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. pick-up pushes shares to 1-month high, dollar firm

* European shares at 1 month high * Rise after Alcoa showcases solid start to U.S. earnings season * Greek aid deal supports euro, euro zone debt * Oil eases as supply boosts outweigh Egypt worries By Marc Jones LONDON, July 9 World shares extended gains on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near a three-year high, spurred on by a good start to the U.S. earnings season that added extra gloss to last week's strong jobs data. Share markets in Europe and Asia had reacted positively after Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, kicked off the country's reporting season with a larger-than-expected adjusted second-quarter profit. Wall Street was expected to open roughly 0.4 percent higher according to futures prices , with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average looking for their fourth straight day of gains. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 share index had earlier hit its highest level in a month before some profit taking, as a deal to drip-feed Greece the latest 6.8 billion euro ($8.7 billion) instalment of its bailout bolstered the upbeat U.S. mood. Rabobank macro strategist Emile Cardon added that last week's promises from the European Central Bank and Bank of England to continue providing support as the U.S. starts to reduce its stimulus, were also a big lift for markets. The Greek aid deal helped Greek and Portuguese bonds add to their gains of the last few days and saw the euro ease off the seven-week low it has been at since the ECB made clear last week it is prepared to cut interest rates again. "What I think has been very positive for the markets is that the ECB was more dovish than expected last week," Cardon added. DOMINANT DOLLAR In Asia, Japan's Nikkei share average finished up almost 2.6 percent, near a six-week high, as the bright U.S. data helped the yen slip back below 101 yen to the dollar , though jitters remained around Chinese markets. The dollar index that measures it versus six major currencies was back on the front foot at 84.294 as U.S. trading began, near Monday's three-year high of 84.588. And with the Federal Reserve appearing to be facing in opposite policy direction to other major central banks like the ECB, BoE and Bank of Japan, analysts saw more dollar strength. "In the medium term I see the dollar broadly stronger," said Vasileios Gkionakis, Global Head of FX Strategy at UniCredit in London. "Firstly on the back of the two dovish central bank announcements (from the ECB and Bank of England) we saw in Europe last week plus the fact data in the U.S. is getting better and better." Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley, said any hints on Wednesday in the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting that U.S. monetary stimulus could be tapered soon would also support the dollar. Expectations that a stronger U.S. economy will give the Fed room to begin scaling back its bond-buying, most likely in September, have sparked a near 5 percent rally in the dollar and a 50-basis point or so rise in the benchmark 10-year U.S. bond yield since mid-June. The yield on U.S. 10-year notes rose as high as 2.755 percent on Monday, though bargain-hunting pushed it back to 2.6340 percent ahead of the U.S. restart. STERLING SUFFERS Emerging market stocks also rebounded after their recent sell-off, and most currencies also recovered some ground, with the Turkish lira lifted by central bank buying. Back in Europe, sterling fell to a near four-month low against the euro while gilts rallied after data showed British manufacturing output unexpectedly contracted in May while the trade deficit widened. Oil futures dipped, slipping from Monday's multi-month highs as news that a major Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi pipeline were returning to service eased concerns about global oil supplies sparked by unrest in Egypt. Egypt's interim rulers issued a faster than expected timetable for elections on Tuesday to try to drag the country out of crisis, a day after 51 people were killed when troops fired on a crowd supporting ousted President Mohamed Mursi. Gold also extended a rebound to a second day after breaking through a key technical level and as Chinese inflation data boosted its appeal as a hedge against rising prices in the world's second-biggest buyer of the metal. Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,250 an ounce by 1215 GMT. ($1 = 0.7773 euros)