GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. pick-up pushes shares to 1-month high, dollar firm

* European shares at 1 month high
* Rise after Alcoa showcases solid start to U.S. earnings
season
* Greek aid deal supports euro, euro zone debt
* Oil eases as supply boosts outweigh Egypt worries
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 9 World shares extended gains on
Tuesday and the dollar hovered near a three-year high, spurred
on by a good start to the U.S. earnings season that added extra
gloss to last week's strong jobs data.
Share markets in Europe and Asia had reacted positively
after Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, kicked
off the country's reporting season with a larger-than-expected
adjusted second-quarter profit.
Wall Street was expected to open roughly 0.4 percent higher
according to futures prices , with both the S&P 500
and Dow Jones Industrial Average looking for their fourth
straight day of gains.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 share index had
earlier hit its highest level in a month before some profit
taking, as a deal to drip-feed Greece the latest 6.8 billion
euro ($8.7 billion) instalment of its bailout bolstered the
upbeat U.S. mood.
Rabobank macro strategist Emile Cardon added that last
week's promises from the European Central Bank and Bank of
England to continue providing support as the U.S. starts to
reduce its stimulus, were also a big lift for markets.
The Greek aid deal helped Greek and Portuguese bonds
add to their gains of the last few days and saw the
euro ease off the seven-week low it has been at since the
ECB made clear last week it is prepared to cut interest rates
again.
"What I think has been very positive for the markets is that
the ECB was more dovish than expected last week," Cardon added.
DOMINANT DOLLAR
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei share average finished up
almost 2.6 percent, near a six-week high, as the bright U.S.
data helped the yen slip back below 101 yen to the dollar
, though jitters remained around Chinese markets.
The dollar index that measures it versus six major
currencies was back on the front foot at 84.294 as U.S. trading
began, near Monday's three-year high of 84.588.
And with the Federal Reserve appearing to be facing in
opposite policy direction to other major central banks like the
ECB, BoE and Bank of Japan, analysts saw more dollar strength.
"In the medium term I see the dollar broadly stronger," said
Vasileios Gkionakis, Global Head of FX Strategy at UniCredit in
London. "Firstly on the back of the two dovish central bank
announcements (from the ECB and Bank of England) we saw in
Europe last week plus the fact data in the U.S. is getting
better and better."
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley, said any hints on Wednesday in the minutes from the
Federal Reserve's June meeting that U.S. monetary stimulus could
be tapered soon would also support the dollar.
Expectations that a stronger U.S. economy will give the Fed
room to begin scaling back its bond-buying, most likely in
September, have sparked a near 5 percent rally in the dollar and
a 50-basis point or so rise in the benchmark 10-year U.S. bond
yield since mid-June.
The yield on U.S. 10-year notes rose as high as
2.755 percent on Monday, though bargain-hunting pushed it back
to 2.6340 percent ahead of the U.S. restart.
STERLING SUFFERS
Emerging market stocks also rebounded after their recent
sell-off, and most currencies also recovered some ground, with
the Turkish lira lifted by central bank buying.
Back in Europe, sterling fell to a near four-month
low against the euro while gilts rallied after data showed
British manufacturing output unexpectedly contracted in May
while the trade deficit widened.
Oil futures dipped, slipping from Monday's
multi-month highs as news that a major Libyan oilfield and an
Iraqi pipeline were returning to service eased concerns about
global oil supplies sparked by unrest in Egypt.
Egypt's interim rulers issued a faster than expected
timetable for elections on Tuesday to try to drag the country
out of crisis, a day after 51 people were killed when troops
fired on a crowd supporting ousted President Mohamed Mursi.
Gold also extended a rebound to a second day after breaking
through a key technical level and as Chinese inflation data
boosted its appeal as a hedge against rising prices in the
world's second-biggest buyer of the metal.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,250 an ounce by
1215 GMT. ($1 = 0.7773 euros)