GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares eye 5-yr high after Abe win, focus turns to earnings

* European shares edge higher after Nikkei's post-election
gains boost Asia
* Makeshift Portugal deal pushes up euro periphery bonds,
doubts remain
* Broadly softer dollar helps underpin commodity prices
* Wall Street seen opening 0.1 percent higher
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 22 World shares traded near
five-year highs on Monday as focus switched to an approaching
wave of U.S earnings after Shinzo Abe strengthened his power
base, adding weight to Japan's radical stimulus plans.
The mood was also helped by a pledge from G20 nations on
Saturday to put growth before austerity to revive the global
economy, which the bloc said was "too weak".
The yen rebounded after an initial dip in Tokyo, but many
traders viewed that bounce as temporary in view of Prime
Minister Abe's upper house election win on Sunday.
Riskier assets including peripheral euro zone bonds got a
boost after Portugal's president moved to keep the country's
coalition government intact, patching over recent troubles
. Benchmark Bund futures were flat.
Stock market investors' eyes turned to this week's dump of
U.S. earnings, with global heavyweights McDonald's and Apple due
on Tuesday in amongst eight Dow Jones components and 157 from
the S&P 500 in coming days.
Wall Street was expected to open marginally up with obvious
buying incentives lacking after both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones
hit all-time highs last week.
"A lot of good news was priced in (for U.S. earnings) and so
far they have been positive, so if we don't see any negative
surprises from here it will be supportive for markets," said
Rabobank economist Emile Cardon.
A resounding election victory for Abe and his LDP party with
its coalition partners over the weekend had lifted Asian shares
overnight in a choppy session.
Upbeat results from Dutch electronics giant Philips
and Swiss Banks UBS and Julius Baer then
helped European shares only for some profit taking on
the 9 percent they have made since June to trim gains.
Overall, the Europe's stock, currency and bond markets were
within recent ranges, but the earlier gains in Asian equities
meant MSCI's world index, which tracks in 45
countries, was up 0.2 percent and within touching distance of a
five-year high hit at the end of May.
"We are seeing a bit of position adjustment today but we
have got a general positive outlook and I don't think the trend
is going to break," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
CHOPPY YEN
The yen bounced back after an initial dip in Tokyo trading
on some dollar selling by Japanese investors, which in turn
triggered stop-loss selling in thin conditions.
"Post the Japanese upper house election, we would expect the
Abe government's economic reform rhetoric to gain further
momentum, putting JPY back under pressure," Morgan Stanley's
currency strategists wrote in a note.
By 1230 GMT the dollar was down 0.75 percent on the day at
just under 99.88 yen, a turnaround from an Asian session
high of 101.05. The euro was also 0.3 percent lower at 131.51
, well off an early high of 132.47.
The dollar index was slipping further away from its
recent 3-year high as early U.S. trading began.
The euro was slightly higher at $1.3181, while the
Australian dollar extended gains to 0.5 percent to $0.9220
, buoyed by Friday's move by China - Australia's single
biggest export market - to ease lending rules.
COMMODITIES CREEP HIGHER
Commodities were mostly firmer thanks to the softer dollar.
U.S. crude held near a 16-month peak of $109.32 a barrel,
while copper gained 1.5 percent to $6,990 a tonne and gold hit a
one-month high of $1,323 an ounce as it continued to
recover from last month's three-year low.
In emerging markets, the Turkish lira was near a one-month
high before an expected interest rate rise on Tuesday, while
Hungarian stocks extended losses on worries about government
plans to change foreign currency loan rules.
Turkey's central bank has been selling heavy amounts of
foreign currency in recent weeks to lift the lira from record
lows and most economists in a Reuters poll see a rate rise of
50-100 bps when the central bank meets on Tuesday.
"The benchmark ... for the market will be 100 bps ... less
than this and Turkish assets are likely to come under renewed
selling pressure," said Tim Ash, emerging markets strategist at
Standard Bank.