RPT-Hedge funds put brave face on stocks turmoil, some see bargains

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 25 Just after the Dow Jones
Industrial Average plunged over 1,000 points on Monday
morning, New York-based hedge fund manager Sahm Adrangi sent
around his weekly note showing his fund lost 2 percent so far in
August. His conclusion regarding the market turbulence: it's a
buying opportunity.
Adrangi, whose $350 million Kerrisdale Capital is still up
10 percent so far this year, stands with several other
well-known hedge fund managers in saying they're staying the
course in U.S. equities markets, including Leon Cooperman's
Omega Advisors and Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital. Omega has
lost 11 percent this month and Glenview is down 5.5 percent.
Still, "we are not getting a signal from the corporate
sector or our analysts that there has been any deterioration in
outlook," said Steven Einhorn, a partner at Omega Advisors, who
said his firm believes stocks will rebound.
While that view may not be shared by investors whose
fortunes depend on such things as the price of oil or the health
of the Chinese economy, most hedge fund managers contacted by
Reuters remain upbeat about prospects for U.S. stocks even after
the Dow tumbled 3.6 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 index
dropped 3.9 percent in a single day. For the year, the
Dow is down almost 11 percent and the S&P 500 has lost 8
percent.
Helping accelerate the recent slide, many hedge funds'
in-house risk managers have been ordering traders to sell to
curb losses during the turbulence. And analysts at Bank of
America estimate that hedge funds specializing in stock
investments have recently cut their net long exposure to 35
percent from 39 percent.
For some, the selling frenzy indicates how at least part of
the investing public is inclined to panic, said David Tawil, who
runs Maglan Capital, a hedge fund with about $75 million in
assets under management.
"This is like a runaway train and it speaks volumes to the
temperament of today's market participants," Tawil said.
Meanwhile, Jeffrey Gundlach, co-founder of DoubleLine
Capital, one of the most successful fixed-income fund companies,
warned that the sell-off may not be over.
"The market is wounded and it takes time for people to get
around to feeling good again," Gundlach said in a telephone
interview with Reuters. "You don't correct all of this in three
days."
Hedge funds' month end performance numbers are expected in
about a week and so far, investors in these funds have shown
little taste for racing for the exits. At the same time,
managers are not going out of their way to soothe frayed nerves
with special calls or intra-month reports.
MUTUAL FUNDS
Unlike hedge funds, which lock up their investors' capital
for months at a time, mutual funds have to redeem their
investments immediately if their investors, usually people
saving for retirement, want out.
Mutual fund Longleaf Partners, run by Mason Hawkins, whose
holdings include Chesapeake Energy and Wynn Resorts, is down
16.22 percent so far this year.
While it's not known whether Longleaf has suffered outflows
this year, that sort of performance may have accelerated
investor exits from U.S. stock funds in August, after clients
had already pulled $79 billion out in the first seven months of
2015, marking the fastest annual outflows since 1993.
Hedge funds meanwhile took in $64.3 billion in new cash in
all types of strategies in the first seven months of the year.
Some of that cash has flowed into so-called global macro
funds that bet big on currencies and recently increased their
bets on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, seen as a haven in times of
market stress.
Global macro funds rose 0.17 percent for the year through
the end of last week while the average stock hedge fund was down
0.16 percent, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.
The Balter Discretionary Global Macro, subadvised by
Willowbrook Associates' Phil Yang, gained 1.09 percent in
August, partly on a bet that oil prices would keep falling.
Macro funds returned 5.5 percent in the first half of the
year, prompting investors to add $8.5 billion in new money alone
in July, data from eVestment show.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan.; Editing by Carmel
Crimmins and John Pickering)