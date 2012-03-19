版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 03:03 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple pushes Wall St higher; Treasuries prices fall

* Apple says how it will spend its $98 bln cash pile
    * US crude oil rises $1 on Iran fears
    * Euro falls, Treasuries yields at 4-month highs

    By Walter Brandimarte	
    NEW YORK, March 19 Apple led U.S. stocks higher
o n M onday after it announced regular dividends and share
buy-backs, while U.S. benchmark yields hit a near-five-month
high as investors sold safe-haven government bonds.    	
    Concerns about Iran's nuclear program added $1 to U.S. crude
oil prices, while the dollar slipped against the euro for a
third consecutive session.  	
    U.S. stocks had a choppy start as investors reassessed a
rally that has taken the S&P 500 to levels not seen since the
2008 financial crisis. But a jump of more than 2 percent in
Apple's share price fueled gains for at least one more session.	
    "Investors have been reluctant to put money to work for a
while, but Apple is giving greater confidence for them to invest
in stocks," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.14 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 13,252.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 8.07 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,412.24. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.91 points, or 0.98
percent, at 3,085.17. 	
    At its current level, the S&P 500 stands less than 10
percent below its historic closing high of 1,565.15 set on Oct.
9, 2007.	
    Shares of Apple Inc rose 2.3 percent to $599.06
after the world's most valuable technology company said it will
start paying a regular quarterly dividend of $2.65 a share in
July and buy back up to $10 billion of its stock beginning in
its next fiscal year. 	
    The maker of the iPhone, iPad and iPod has $98 billion in
cash, and investors have been wondering for months what the
company would do with that money.	
    "It's a good story, the market was kind of expecting that.
People were questioning what Apple could do with the money other
than earn nothing," said Peter Kenny, managing director at
Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.	
    World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
 were 0.36 percent higher, near levels last seen
in late July. 	
    In Europe, however, the FTSEurofirst 300 index 
closed down 0.11 percent after four straight sessions of gains.	
    "A recent string of better-than-expected macroeconomic data
has boosted sentiment and fueled the market rally, but we're now
at a turning point," said Roland Kaloyan, strategist, global
asset allocation, at Societe Generale CIB. 	
    "Expectations are now higher, and the risk of disappointment
could trigger a correction in equities in the coming weeks," he
added.	
    The euro erased losses against the dollar shortly after data
showed the European Central Bank put its government bond buying
program back into hibernation last week. It was the fourth time
in five weeks that the ECB has bought nothing under the program,
which was introduced in 2010. 	
    The European currency hit a session high of $1.3264 
and last traded at $1.3237, up 0.45 percent on the day. 	
    U.S. crude oil prices for April delivery settled at
$108.09, up $1.03, or 0.96 percent, on persistent worries of
Iran-related supply disruptions and as the dollar weakened.	
    U.S. Treasuries prices fell as Wall Street stocks extended
gains, driving yields to their highest levels in nearly five
months.	
    Benchmark 10-year bonds traded 23/32 lower in
price to yield 2.38 percent, up from 2.30 late on Friday.
Benchmark yields were on track to close higher for the ninth
consecutive session after breaking above their 200-day moving
average last week.	
    The 30-year Treasury bond lost more than a point
in price and was last trading 1-10/32 points lower in price and
yielding 3.48 percent, up from 3.41 percent at Friday's close.

