GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide on sour US housing data

* Stocks tick up ahead of U.S. housing data
* Dollar, benchmark U.S. Treasury prices gain
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 21 Disappointing U.S. housing
data on Wednesday dashed investors' hopes for further evidence
of a stronger economy than forecast, putting a damper on the
global equity rally and leading the dollar lower.
U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in February and the
supply of properties on the market rose, underscoring the weak
state of the housing market.
However, the pace of sales in January was revised up,
suggesting housing demand and price were at least stabilizing.
Wall Street retreated from early gains while stocks in
Europe slipped further on the data.
"We're not seeing any pricing power which suggests it's
still a weak market. But prices are not dropping as sharply as
they were several years ago. We are seeing some signs of
stability in pricing," said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist
at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.82
points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,147.37. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.23 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,404.29.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.88 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,078.03.
MSCI's all-country world equity index slid
0.3 percent, crimping a rally of more than 10 percent so far
this year after reaching its highest level since August on
Monday.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares fell 0.6 percent, while emerging stocks
slid 0.3 percent.
The U.S. dollar pared gains against the yen on the housing
data.
The dollar was up against the yen to 83.86. The euro
rose slightly against the dollar on the data. The euro trading
at $1.3233.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as investors took advantage
of a recent gain in yields to do some bargain hunting, although
price losses were limited by expectations that a better economic
picture would continue to erode the value of government debt.
Treasuries prices plunged last week and yields solidly broke
above ranges that had held for four and a half months, as recent
data has pointed to an economic recovery that is gaining steam,
lowering expectations of further economic stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
"People are starting to price out the end of Fed support,"
said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot
Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. "Over time, it is
likely that as the economy recovers and we get stronger and
stronger economic data, that yields will continue to rise."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
11/32 higher in price to yield 2.32 percent, while 30-year bonds
were 19/32 higher to yield 3.42 percent.
Brent oil traded near break-even of $124.12 a
barrel. U.S. light sweet crude oil rose 33 cents to
$106.40 a barrel.