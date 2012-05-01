GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on growth worries, Aussie tumbles

* Dollar falls vs yen on worries over slower U.S. growth
* World shares softer but May Day holiday keeps trading thin
* Improved Chinese PMI counters fears of weaker global
economy
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 1 Global stocks slipped on Tuesday
and the U.S. dollar dropped to a two-and-a-half month low
against the Japanese yen as worries about the U.S. economy and
Europe overshadowed signs of recovery in China's vast factory
sector.
Wall Street stocks opened little changed ahead of data on
the U.S. manufacturing sector, with any sign of weakness likely
to increase talk of further monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve.
The Australian dollar fell more than 1 percent
against its U.S. counterpart after the Reserve Bank of Australia
slashed rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points and left
the door ajar for further easing. Domestic government bond
yields hit 60-year lows.
Trading activity was limited with many markets in Asia and
Europe closed for the May Day holiday.
The MSCI's world equity index fell 0.1
percent to 328.26, adding to losses of about 1.5 percent in
April.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.63 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 13,217.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,399.52. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.79 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,053.15.
Worries about the global economy resurfaced after recent
data showed U.S. economic growth cooled in the first quarter and
the euro zone recession is deepening.
The weakness has also spread to other countries as the
British manufacturing sector barely grew in April, hit by the
economic slowdown in the euro zone, while Canada said its
economy unexpectedly shrank in February.
Signs of recovery in Chinese manufacturing helped cushion
the fall in share prices. China's Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to a 13-month high in April, suggesting the world's
second-largest economy has found a footing and may be recovering
from a first-quarter trough.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was little changed at 1,043.74. Emerging market shares
slipped 0.1 percent.
Against the yen, the dollar fell to a low of 79.62,
its weakest point since February. The stronger yen hit Japan's
export-related equities, sending the Nikkei index to a
2-1/2 month closing low.
In the commodities market, Brent crude was trading
near $119 a barrel while U.S. crude eased 11 cents to
$104.76.
Copper traded near $8,400 a tonne after rising to
its highest level in nearly a month on Monday. Gold inched up to
a two-week high, supported by weakness in the dollar.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 4/32, with
the yield at 1.905 percent.