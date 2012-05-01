RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise after U.S. data

* U.S., China report upbeat manufacturing data
* World shares higher but May Day holiday keeps trading thin
* U.S. rebounds from lows versus euro, yen
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 1 World stocks and the U.S. dollar
rallied on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing
unexpectedly picked up last month, soothing recent worries about
the global economy.
The Australian dollar fell nearly 1 percent against
its U.S. counterpart after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed
rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points. Domestic
government bond yields hit 60-year lows.
U.S. factory activity expanded in April, the Institute for
Supply Management said, with its index of national factory
activity rising to 54.8 from 53.4 in March, above expectations
of 53.0.
World stocks posed a loss of about 1.5 percent last month as
worries about global economic growth resurfaced after data
showed the U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter and the euro
zone recession is deepening.
"It shows we may be coming out of this little bit of a lull
that manufacturing has had here over the last couple of months,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer of Oakbrook
Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
"Europe (recently) flared up and our numbers slackened, but
if this trend can be continued the focus will come back to the
U.S. economy and that should be a positive for the market."
The MSCI's world equity index gained 0.4
percent to 329.89. Trading was limited with many markets in Asia
and Europe closed for the May Day holiday.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1 percent and
the S&P 500 hit a 1-month high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.72 points,
or 0.66 percent, at 13,301.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 12.80 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,410.71. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.39 points, or 1.03
percent, at 3,077.75.
Adding to bullish sentiment were signs of recovery in
Chinese manufacturing. China's Purchasing Managers' Index rose
to a 13-month high in April, suggesting the world's
second-largest economy has found a footing and may be recovering
from a first-quarter trough.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.4 percent at 1,047.62. Emerging market shares
gained 0.1 percent.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 80.20 yen, rebounding
from a low of 79.62, its weakest point since February. The
stronger yen hit Japan's export-related equities, sending the
Nikkei index down 1.8 percent to a 2-1/2-month closing
low.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3221.
In the commodities market, Brent crude rose 47 cents
to $119.95 a barrel while U.S. crude rallied $1.36 to
$106.22.
Gold inched up to a two-week high and last traded
around $1,662 an ounce.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 9/32, with
the yield at 1.9488 percent.