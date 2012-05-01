GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise as growth fears ease

* U.S. factory growth best in 10 months
* World shares higher but May Day holiday keeps trading thin
* U.S. dollar rebounds from lows versus euro, yen
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. stocks and the dollar
rallied o n T uesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing grew in
April at the strongest pace in 10 months, soothing recent
worries about the economy.
Safe-haven Treasuries prices fell, while gold retreated from
two-week highs as the data dampened speculation the Federal
Reserve would adopt fresh monetary easing measures to boost
growth.
Overseas trading was limited, with many markets in Asia and
Europe closed for the May Day holiday.
The S&P 500 index soared 1 percent and the Dow Jones
industrial average hit its highest level since December 2007
after the Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 54.8 from 53.4 in March,
exceeding expectations of 53.0.
"The view on the economy has swung from optimism to
pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle,"
said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX strategy for North America at
Wells Fargo in New York. "ISM suggests there's no real reason to
get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this
point."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 106.83
points, or 0.81 percent, at 13,320.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 13.04 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,410.95.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.84 points, or 0.65
percent, at 3,066.20.
The MSCI world equity index gained 0.4
percent to 329.93.
World stocks posted a loss of about 1.5 percent last month
as worries about global growth resurfaced after data showed the
U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter and the euro zone
recession was deepening.
The weakness has also spread to other countries. The British
manufacturing sector barely grew in April, hit by the economic
slowdown in the euro zone, while Canada said its economy
unexpectedly shrank in February.
Adding to bullish sentiment were signs of recovery in
Chinese manufacturing. China's Purchasing Managers' Index rose
to a 13-month high in April, suggesting the world's
second-largest economy has found a footing and may be recovering
from a first-quarter trough.
AUSSIE TUMBLES
The Australian dollar fell nearly 1 percent against
its U.S. counterpart after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed
rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points. Domestic
government bond yields hit 60-year lows.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 80.20 yen, rebounding
from a low of 79.62, its weakest since February. The stronger
yen hit Japan's export-related equities, sending the Nikkei
index down 1.8 percent to a 2-1/2-month closing low.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3223, off an
earlier one-month high of $1.3283.
Light volumes were expected before Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting, Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report and
weekend elections in Greece and France.
Strong U.S. and Chinese data brightened prospects for oil
demand, sending U.S. crude futures to their highest level in
five weeks.
NYMEX June crude closed up $1.29, or 1.23 percent, at
$106.16 a barrel, the highest settlement since March 27..
Brent crude rose 20 cents to $119.67 a barrel.
Gold inched up to a two-week high and last traded
around $1,661 an ounce.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 11/32,
with the yield at 1.9576 percent. Benchmark yields,
however, are still hovering at their lowest levels in nearly
three months.