GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro lower ahead of jobs data, ECB

* Weak euro zone manufacturing, U.S. ADP weigh
* Euro falls for 3rd day ahead of ECB meeting
* German Bunds hit record high, Treasuries advance
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 2 Global stocks and the euro fell
on Wednesday after data showed U.S. companies hired the fewest
people in seven months in April and the euro zone's factory
sector slipped further.
The reports came a day after an index of U.S. factory
activity posted its strongest growth rate in 10 months and sent
the Dow Jones industrial average to its highest close in four
years.
The S&P 500 and the Dow declined as investors turned
cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for
April, while Treasuries prices advanced on safe-haven demand.
U.S. companies added only 119,000 jobs last month, well
short of expectations of 177,000, a worrisome sign of a labor
market that has struggled to gain traction.
"If fewer and fewer people are participating in this
recovery it suggests underlying weakness that we have to
address, and so far policy makers' answers have been easy
credit, I think we need to go beyond that," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer, Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
The report followed more discouraging economic news from
Europe. Euro zone factories sank further into decline last
month, with the downturn hitting Italy and Spain hard and
appearing to take root among core members France and Germany.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.82
points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,242.50. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.04 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,399.78.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.80 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,052.24.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.4 percent
to 328.05. European shares erased early gains, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 ending down 0.4 percent. [ID:
nL5E8G223R]
ECB MEETING
The euro fell for a third straight session against the
dollar and was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3158. A rush
to safety by investors pushed yields on German two- and
five-year yields to record lows of 0.072 percent
and 0.559 percent respectively.
German Bund futures hit a record high of 141.69.
The ECB meets on Thursday, with pressure growing on the bank
to use bond buying and other measures to shield weaker euro
members from additional pain. Expectations are also growing that
the ECB may soon cut borrowing costs, eroding the euro's
interest rate advantage.
"The deterioration in the euro area data will increase the
focus on tomorrow's ECB meeting as market participants focus on
policymakers' outlooks and weigh the probability of a policy
response," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist, at Scotia
capital in Toronto.
Elections in Greece and France this weekend added to fears
of rising political uncertainty in Europe, which could push the
euro below $1.30 in coming weeks.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 80.12 yen
.
Oil prices dipped, pressured by data showed rising
inventories as weak economic data from the United States and
Europe dampened the demand outlook. Brent crude for June
slipped $1.46 to settle at $118.20 a barrel and U.S. crude for
June was down 94 cents to settle at $105.22.
Gold retreated toward $1,653 an ounce but remained
within its recent ranges as the mixed signals on global growth
kept investors sidelined.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up 7/32
in price to yield 1.9207 percent.