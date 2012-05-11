GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound, euro gains on sentiment data

* Global shares rebound after U.S. consumer confidence data
* Safe-haven government debt rises, Bunds near record lows
* Oil slides on weak Chinese industrial production data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 11 Commodity prices fell on Friday
after weak data from China reduced demand expectations while
global stocks were buffeted by Europe's debt crisis and data
that showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in
more than four years.
European and U.S. stocks rebounded after the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed that despite a
recent slowdown in job growth, nearly twice as many Americans
reported hearing about new job gains than recent job
losses.
"Some of it is lower gasoline prices and some of it is an
improving job picture," said Gus Faucher, senior macroeconomist
at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh. "Households are feeling
more comfortable. It's pretty good news for consumer spending."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.51
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,889.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 4.97 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,362.96.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.63 points, or 0.84
percent, at 2,958.27.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European stocks pared
losses to trade near break-even, up 0.05 percent to 1019.59
points.
The MSCI world equity index also traded flat
at 315.98.
The rise in global risk sentiment led the euro to extend
gains against the U.S. dollar and hit a session high.
The euro hit a high of $1.2957 and last traded at
$1.2950, up 0.1 percent on the day.
The gains in global stocks offset dour news from Europe,
where uncertainty over Europe pushed government debt prices
higher, with German Bund futures hitting record highs at one
point.
The price of crude oil, copper and gold all fell, and an
unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices helped debt prices
climb.
Plans to support Spain's troubled banks failed to convince
investors, and the Greek stock market dropped to levels last
seen 20 years ago during an earlier crisis over a mechanism to
reduce exchange rate swings in Europe before the euro's advent.
German Bund futures rose as high as 143.09, up 48
ticks on the day.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
4/32 in price to yield 1.86 percent.
Crude prices fell below $112 a barrel early in the session
after a weak reading of industrial growth in China sparked
worries that demand may slow from the world's No. 2 oil
consumer.
Chinese industrial output expanded at its slowest annual
pace in April in nearly three years. When paired with poor trade
figures on Thursday, the data suggest China's economy continues
to slow after a weak first-quarter performance.
Brent crude futures for June delivery lost 23 cents
to $112.50 a barrel.
The U.S. light sweet June contract dropped 38 cents
to $96.70 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar index traded flat at 80.113, and
against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.03 percent
at 79.920.