GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound, euro gains on sentiment data

* Global shares rebound after U.S. consumer confidence data
* Safe-haven government debt rises, Bunds near record lows
* Oil slides on weak Chinese industrial production data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 11 Global stocks rebounded on
F riday on data that showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its
highest level in more than four years in early May, but
commodity prices fell after weak data from China reduced demand
expectations.
European and U.S. stocks turned higher after the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed that despite a
recent slowdown in job growth, nearly twice as many Americans
reported hearing about new job gains than fresh job
losses.
The gains in equity markets helped trim losses in crude oil
and led the euro to rebound against the U.S. dollar.
"Households are feeling more comfortable. It's pretty good
news for consumer spending," said Gus Faucher, senior
macroeconomist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.59 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 12,891.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.26 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,362.25. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.51 points, or 0.73
percent, at 2,955.15.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European stocks pared
losses to close up 0.3 percent at a provisional 1022.31 points.
The MSCI world equity index also rebounded,
gaining 0.1 percent at 316.31.
The euro rose for a second day after falling for eight
straight sessions, with investors still wary of Greece, where
inconclusive election results last Sunday threw the country into
political disarray and raised the risk of it exiting the euro
zone.
The euro last traded slightly above break-even at $1.2935
after earlier hitting a trough of $1.2905, its lowest
level since Jan. 23.
The gains in global stocks offset dour news from Europe,
where uncertainty over Europe pushed government debt prices
higher, with German Bund futures hitting record highs at one
point.
Prices of crude oil, copper and gold all fell, and an
unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices helped debt prices
climb.
Plans to support Spain's troubled banks failed to convince
investors, and the Greek stock market dropped to levels last
seen 20 years ago during an earlier crisis over a mechanism to
reduce exchange rate swings in Europe before the euro's advent.
German Bund futures rose as high as 143.09, up 48
ticks on the day.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
6/32 in price to yield 1.85 percent.
Crude prices fell below $112 a barrel early in the session
after a weak reading of industrial growth in China sparked
worries that demand may slow from the world's No. 2 oil
consumer.
Chinese industrial output expanded in April at its slowest
annual pace in nearly three years. When paired with poor trade
figures from Thursday, the data suggest China's economy
continues to slow after a weak first-quarter performance.
Brent crude futures for June delivery lost 17 cents
to $112.56 a barrel.
The U.S. light sweet June contract dropped 1 cent to
$96.07 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar index traded up slightly at 80.154,
and against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.06
percent at 79.87.