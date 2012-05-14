GLOBAL MARKETS-Fear of Greece euro-zone exit sparks sell-off

* China slowdown, deeper euro-zone recession heightens
worries
* European shares fall more than 2 pct, Wall Street opens
lower
* Euro near its lowest in level in four months
* Government debt gains from safe haven demand
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 14 Global stocks slid and the euro
fell to a four-month low on Monday as a political impasse in
Greece heralded a potential exit for the country from the euro
zone, while a move to prop up lending in China and poor European
data pointed to slower world growth.
Safe-haven currencies, including the dollar and the Japanese
yen, rose and government debt gained as coalition talks in
Greece on Sunday proved fruitless, increasing the chance of
another election in mid-June.
Expectations are for the euro to continue falling, driven by
speculation over the implications of Greece's possible exit from
the euro zone, said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
"The probability of a euro exit (by Greece) has risen in the
past few hours," said Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard
Chartered Bank. "Fragility elsewhere in the euro area means that
contagion from a Greek exit could be damaging."
European shares sank about 2 percent to their lowest levels
in more than four months on the Greek crisis and signs a
struggling Chinese economy. China cut bank reserve requirements
on Sunday to free up an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5
billion) for lending in a bid to avert a sudden slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit its
lowest point since late December at 998.93, and the Euro STOXX
50 index of euro zone blue chips fell as far as
2,194.35 points, its lowest since December 2011.
Stocks on Wall Street opened almost 1 percent lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.28
points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,720.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.35 points, or 0.91 percent, at
1,341.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.38
points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,909.44.
The yield on U.S. Treasury prices, which moves inversely to
price, fell to their lowest levels since early October, breaking
decisively below 1.80 percent, which has been a key resistance
point.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
17/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent.
Oil fell sharply to extend recent heavy losses as the
mounting political uncertainty over Greece and the prospect for
slower growth in China weighed on the demand outlook for energy.
Brent crude was down by $1.84 to $110.42 a barrel.
U.S. crude fell $2.12 to $94.01 a barrel.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2828. The U.S. dollar
index was up 0.50 percent at 80.668, and against the
Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.19 percent at 79.77
yen.