GLOBAL MARKETS-Fear of Greece euro-zone exit sparks sell-off

* China slowdown, deeper euro-zone recession heighten
worries
* Euro slips to four-month low; oil falls on demand outlook
* Government debt gains from safe-haven appeal
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 14 Global stocks slid and the euro
hit a four-month low o n M onday on worries about a potential exit
by Greece from the euro zone, while China's move to prop up
lending raised concerns that a key driver of world growth was
weaker that previously thought.
Data pointing to a deeper European recession, along with
growing skittishness about the Greek debt crisis, helped push
European shares down nearly 2 percent to their lowest levels in
more than four months. Stocks on Wall Street touched a
three-month low before recovering some losses.
Government debt gained, pushing German yields to record
lows, after coalition talks in Greece on Sunday faltered,
increasing the chance of mid-June election. A vote on May 6 left
Greek political leaders divided on the country's 130 billion
euro bailout, with neither side able to form a government.
The yield on U.S. Treasuries, which moves inversely to
price, fell to the lowest level since early October, breaking
decisively below 1.80 percent, a key resistance point.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
15/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent.
"Treasuries are higher as fears about new political
realities in Germany and Greece, global growth and Spanish banks
drive investors into safe-haven debt markets," said William
O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy
at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats
suffered a crushing defeat o n S unday, which could embolden the
opposition left to step up attacks on her European austerity
policies. Merkel said on Mon day the defeat was a bitter setback
but would not alter her view on how to achieve growth.
Safe-haven currencies, such as the dollar and the Japanese
yen, rose. Expectations are for the euro to continue to fall,
driven by speculation over the implications of Greece's possible
exit from the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.59
points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,756.01. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.92 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,345.47.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.42 points, or
0.59 percent, at 2,916.40.
Compounding the picture for investors was data that showed
output at factories in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in March,
the latest in a series of disappointing numbers signaling the
bloc's recession may not be as mild as policymakers hope.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.3 percent from February, the EU's Eurostat statistics
office said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4
percent increase in March.
Signs of a struggling Chinese economy also weighed on
investor sentiment. China cut bank reserve requirements o n
Su nday to free up an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion)
for lending in a bid to avert a sudden slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 1.8 percent at 1,004.20, its lowest close since Dec.
30.
MSCI's measure of world stock markets fell
1.2 percent to 311.11.
German Bund futures rose as much as 92 ticks on the
day to an all-time high of 143.69, while German 10-year yields
plumbed a record low of 1.434 percent.
Oil fell sharply to extend recent heavy losses as the
mounting political uncertainty over Greece and the prospect for
slower growth in China weighed on the demand outlook for energy.
Brent crude was down $1.27 to $110.99 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $1.54 to $94.59 a barrel.
The euro fell 0.54 percent to $1.2845. The U.S.
dollar index was up 0.38 percent at 80.571, and against
the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.21 percent at
79.83 yen.
Analysts said the euro could hit the 2012 low of $1.2623 in
coming weeks, with some forecasting a break toward $1.20.