GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease with euro on Greece worries

* Euro at four-month low vs dollar
* World stocks edge down on Greece political pressures
* Greek euro exit fears weigh on markets
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 15 World stocks slipped and the
euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday
after Greece said it would hold new elections and worries
increased about its possible exit from the euro zone.
Gold touched a 4-1/2-month low, with the euro's weakness
unnerving investors over the profitability of holding
euro-denominated assets.
The political turmoil in Greece kept pressure on markets.
Investors have been concerned that long-lasting problems in the
euro zone and a likely recession will hit global growth.
Greek politicians again failed to agree on a new government,
nine days after an inconclusive election. After Greece's
president said the country will hold new elections, the euro
slumped and investors fled to the safe-haven dollar.
The Greek news "triggered the fall through $1.2800 and it
looks like they can't compromise so they will have to hold
elections," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at
GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"They are running out of money ahead of elections, so expect
European leaders in the next few days to put enormous pressure
on them to come up with a workable government along with some
sort of extended schedule for the bailout."
The euro fell for the fifth of the last six sessions on
chances left-wing politicians opposed to Greece's international
bailout could win the June elections.
The euro was down 0.6 percent at $1.2744 after
touching a session low of $1.2731, the lowest since Jan. 17.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.6
percent, while the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European
shares ended down 0.7 percent.
U.S. stocks marginally higher after a slight bounce early in
the session on positive economic data on regional manufacturing
and national homebuilder sentiment.
A gauge of homebuilder sentiment rose to the highest in five
years this month. Separately, the pace of growth
in New York state manufacturing rebounded, the New York Federal
Reserve said.
Data also showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in
April, coming in under expectations, but the S&P retail index
climbed 1.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.42
points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,687.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.25 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,337.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.08 points, or 0.38
percent, at 2,913.66.
Among other global economic news, Germany kept hopes for
growth alive when it reported that strong exports had helped its
economy grow 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year,
ahead of market forecasts.
Germany's performance offset zero growth in France and
recession in Italy and Spain, leaving the whole 17-member euro
zone economy stagnating but not in recession.
Some of the optimism from the German GDP data was dispelled
after a business survey by the ZEW Institute taken in the first
two weeks of May showed a big dip in sentiment since the latest
bout of political instability in Greece and the renewed concerns
about Spain and Italy's banking systems.
The upbeat German data helped Brent crude price, with Brent
June crude up 54 cents at $112.11 a barrel. The German
data raised hopes that Germany would steer the way through the
European debt crisis.
In the precious metals market, spot gold was down 0.1
percent at $1,555.69 an ounce and earlier hit its lowest since
Dec. 30 at $1,547.99. It is down nearly 7 percent in May so far.
U.S. Treasuries prices eased as traders booked profits from
an eight-week run-up primed by worries over the outcome of the
European debt crisis.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 2/32, with the yield at 1.7757 percent.
While U.S. yields rose, benchmark rates remain below the
technically important 1.8 percent level and not far off the
seven-month low of 1.76 percent touched in overnight trade. Last
week Treasuries yields fell for the eighth consecutive week.
"We've come a long way fairly quickly and were a little
overbought, so I'm not surprised to see (the price losses),
although I don't see this as a reversal to the recent trend,"
said David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The
Williams Capital Group in New York.