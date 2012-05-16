GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks trim gains, euro falls on ECB talk

* ECB stops funding operations for some Greek banks-sources
* U.S. stocks pare gains, euro retreats on ECB speculation
* Encouraging U.S. economic data initially lift U.S. stocks
* Bonds pare losses on ECB news, oil remains lower
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks trimmed gains and
the euro retreated o n W ednesday on speculation that the European
Central Bank has stopped funding operations for some Greek
banks, rekindling fears of messy financial woes for Greece.
Euro zone central bank sources said the ECB had stopped
refinancing operations with some Greek banks. The ECB, which
refinances only solvent banks, declined to comment.
It was unclear exactly how many banks were affected.
One person familiar with the matter said four Greek banks'
capital was so depleted they were operating with negative equity
capital.
Investors have been on tenterhooks over fears of a Greek
exit from the euro zone and the financial losses that could
cause the financial system.
U.S. stocks pared early gains from encouraging U.S. economic
data and the euro turned negative in choppy trade.
U.S. industrial production posted its fastest growth in over
a year in April and a rebound in groundbreaking for new homes
suggested a rebound in U.S. housing was gaining some traction.
The twin data points bolstered investor sentiment that has
been heavily hit by fears Greece will depart the euro zone.
"Because the focus has been so much on Greece and on the
risk-on, risk-off trade, the economic data is taking a little
bit of a back seat here," said John Canavan, market analyst at
Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.77 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 12,655.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,332.87. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.67 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,895.43.
Investors weighed comments made on Tuesday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and new French President Francois
Hollande met. The two leaders had sought to quell talk of a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
"We agreed that we want Greece to stay in the euro," Merkel
told a joint news conference in Berlin.
Germany wants to stabilize Greece within the euro zone, but
Athens must stick to its agreements with international lenders,
a German government spokesman said on We dnesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.5 percent to
993.14.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 0.7 percent to 305.61.
Bund futures fell to 143.25, and benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury notes pared losses but were still down
3/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent.
Government debt has safe-haven appeal. When investors become
jittery, prices rise.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2717. The dollar
rose 0.2 percent to 81.375, its highest in four months against a
basket of currencies.
Oil prices pared losses but remained lower, their decline
accentuated by a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.
Brent crude was down 61 cents at $111.63 a barrel
and U.S. oil traded down 99 cents $92.99 a barrel.