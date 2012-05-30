GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe worries drive US bond yields to 60-yr low

* All 3 major Wall Street index down about 1 pct
* European stocks, global shares down 1.5 pct
* Euro falls below $1.24, near two-year low
* Brent crude oil dives 3 pct to below $105
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 30 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
fell to their lowest levels in at least 60 years Wednesday and
stocks and commodities sold off as fears over the deepening euro
zone debt crisis gripped investors.
The euro fell below $1.24, near a two-year low, as Italian
borrowing costs soared and concerns mounted over Spain's banking
sector. Crude oil prices fell 3 percent.
In equities markets, the three major indexes on Wall Street
retreated from their lows but were still down about 1 percent.
European and global shares fell more than 1 percent.
Spain's stock market hit a nine-year low as the country's
borrowing costs rose to near the 7 percent level that had forced
other euro zone nations to seek bailouts.
In Greece, the outcome of an election next month that may
decide whether it remains in the euro was still uncertain as
polls showed parties for and against a bailout neck-and-neck.
"The politics in Greece is combustible but the systemic
importance of Spain is far greater," said Stephen Wood, chief
market strategist with Russell Investments in New York, which
oversees $141 billion. "This is an ongoing drama that will not
go away any time soon."
Around 2:30 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 140.89 points, or 1.12 percent, at 12,439.80.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.35 points, or
1.23 percent, at 1,316.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 27.26 points, or 0.95 percent, at 2,843.73.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 35/32, its
yield at 1.6288 percent -- the lowest since the 1940s.
European stocks, tracked by the FTSEurofirst 300 index
, closed 1.5 percent lower at 975.74, having traded 105
percent of its 90-day volume average. The blue-chip Euro STOXX
50, which fell 2 percent, traded 70 percent of its
volume average.
Spain's Ibex 35 index fell 2.8 percent, its lowest
since 2003.
MSCI's all-country world equity index shed
1.65 percent.
The yield on Spain's 10-year benchmark was at
6.675 percent. Italy's funding costs rose sharply at a bond
sale, with 10-year yields topping 6 percent for
the first time since January.
The euro neared a two-year low as Spain's central
bank governor said the government would miss its deficit target
this year.
"Uncertainty remains high and headline risk is likely the
key driver," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at
Scotia Capital in Toronto. "The fear is that we only have
Band-Aid solutions, and we still don't have a medium-term plan
for Europe."
The European Commission threw Spain two potential lifelines,
offering more time to reduce its budget deficit and offering
direct aid from a euro zone rescue fund to recapitalize
distressed banks.
The euro was last down 0.8 percent at $1.2400 after touching
$1.2384, its lowest level since early July 2010. It also fell
against the safe-haven yen, losing nearly 1.4 percent
to trade near 97.90 yen, a four-month low.
The euro's weakness underpinned the dollar index,
which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies.
The index rose above 82.923, its highest since September 2010.
The rise in the dollar, as well as fears over the European
debt crisis, dragged down commodities. Copper and platinum both
sank to 4-1/2-month lows as investors piled into safe havens.
"As we've seen during other periods of extreme risk
aversion, investors go into Treasury bonds, which are yielding
record lows, or they stay in cash. It's preservation of
capital," said analyst Robin Bhar at Societe Generale in London.
Oil lost about $3 a barrel. London's benchmark Brent crude
hovered at around $103, breaching the $105 support
level. U.S. crude in New York traded below $88, or under
the $90 support.
Gold, which serves as an alternative play to the dollar, was
down 0.8 percent at below $1,568 an ounce.
Arabica coffee closed at a 21-month low while U.S.
cotton was headed to finish at a 27-month bottom.