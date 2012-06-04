GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on hope debt crisis fix is near

* Euro rises on speculation euro zone will remain intact
* Bond prices fall on profit-taking, hedge against debt fix
* Stocks falter, trade lower, on still gloomy economic data
* Oil prices mixed after big commodity sell-off in May
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 4 The euro climbed and bonds
eased off last week's record low yields on Monday as speculation
mounted that authorities will manage to keep the euro zone
intact and ameliorate the region's festering debt crisis.
Wall Street opened higher, helping to briefly lift shares in
Europe, but stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic were
soon lower. MSCI's emerging market index was down more than 1
percent.
Investors have speculated there could be some new plan or
action to work through the debt crisis and keep Greece in the
euro zone before a European Central Bank policy-maker said he
supported the idea of a European banking union.
Potential monetary easing may come from a European Central
Bank meeting on Wednesday, as some investors positioned for an
outside chance of a rate cut. Factory prices held steady in the
euro zone in April, giving the ECB some room to cut rates.
"They (the ECB) have made it clear that they want the
solution to come from Europe's leaders but the recent
deterioration in economic data and slide in asset prices makes
easier monetary policy inevitable," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The euro was 0.5 percent higher at $1.2495, off of
lows last seen in July 2010 that it hit on Friday.
Traders took profits in safe-haven U.S. and German debt,
wary that a policy response to the euro zone's debt crisis might
be in the works.
"It's relatively difficult to be positive on these
developments," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed-income analyst
at Bayerische Landesbank.
"But we haven't given up because the past has also taught us
that European politicians usually move when things become really
dangerous. I think we are quickly moving towards this point."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 15/32, with the yield at 1.5071 percent.
Prices on the 10-year German bond fell, and
its yield rose 1.224 percent.
New orders for U.S. factory goods fell in April for the
third time in four months as demand slipped, the latest
worrisome sign for the economic recovery.
The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods
dropped 0.6 percent, and the government also revised its
estimate for new orders in March to show a steeper decline.
Economists had forecast orders rising 0.2 percent in April.
Stocks fell.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 1.06 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,117.51. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 1.04 points, or 0.08 percent,
at 1,277.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.68
points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,754.16.
In thin European markets, the FTSE Eurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 953.32 points.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.3
percent at 291.19 points.
Brent crude fell 62 cents to $97.81 a barrel.
U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $83.33 a barrel.