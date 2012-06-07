GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rally after Chinese rate cut

* World shares rally on central bank stimulus talk
* China cuts rates 25 basis points in surprise move
* Markets await Fed Chairman Bernanke testimony
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 7 World shares rallied to their
highest in more than a week and the euro gained on Thursday
after China surprisingly cut interest rates to shore up
slackening economic growth, fueling hopes other major central
banks may follow suit.
Brent crude rose above $102 a barrel on expectations that
faster growth in the world's largest energy consumer could lead
to increasing demand. Commodity-linked currencies such as the
Australian and New Zealand dollars jumped.
The decision by China to cut benchmark rates by 25 basis
points came a day after hopes of more stimulus by the Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank drove global stocks up
more than 2 percent in a sharp turnaround from recent heavy
losses.
China's move "is not expected and good for risk," said Neil
Jones, head of hedge fund sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in
London. "Expect other major trading nations to follow. The
global sovereign policy response has begun."
MSCI world equity index rose 1.4 percent to
303.47 points, after posting its biggest daily gain since
December on Wednesday.
U.S. stocks opened higher. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 116.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 12,531.23. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.57 points, or 0.96
percent, at 1,327.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
24.50 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,869.22.
"Interest rates are crumbling around the world, which should
help stabilize economic activity going forward and should be
positive for equities," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Later Thursday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify
before a congressional committee. Investors will parse his words
closely after his No. 2, Janet Yellen, said the Fed was ready to
offer more support to the fragile economic recovery.
Earlier, data showed the number of Americans lining up for
new jobless benefits fell last week for the first time since
April, a reminder that the wounded labor market is still slowly
healing.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.6 percent.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2601.
Sterling gained 0.6 percent to $1.5579 after the Bank
of England decided not to inject help for Britain's struggling
economy on Thursday, as signs of resilience kept recovery hopes
alive while the euro zone works on a fix to its prolonged debt
crisis.
The better tone in the markets allowed Spain to sell 2.1
billion euros of fresh debt on Thursday, just days after the
country's Treasury minister warned that access to the credit
markets was under threat.
Yields initially fell 10 basis points on Spain's existing
10-year bonds after the auction to 6.2 percent.
Brent crude rose $1.49 to $102.13 a barrel. U.S.
crude was trading up about $1.67 a barrel at $86.69.