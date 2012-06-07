GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as China offsets Bernanke, gold falls

* China cuts rates 25 basis points in surprise move
* Fed offers few hints of stimulus, supporting dollar
* Spanish bond yields fall after strong debt sale
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 7 Global stocks rose on Thursday
after China unexpectedly cut interest rates to shore up growth,
but optimism was tempered by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, who disappointed investors looking for further
stimulus for the U.S. economy.
Gold tumbled nearly 2 percent as investors unwound bullish
bets built on expectations of Fed easing. Bullion was hit
particularly hard compared with equities and other commodities,
as it has been heavily used by institutional investors to hedge
against economic uncertainties.
Bernanke, in testimony to Congress, said the Fed was ready
to shield the U.S. economy if financial troubles mount, but
offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.ž
He said the central bank was closely monitoring "significant
risks" to the U.S. recovery from Europe's debt and banking
crisis, but struck a decidedly different tone from the central
bank's No. 2 official, who argued in favor of monetary support
on W edn esday.
"Bernanke threw traders a curve ball. After his vice chair
made it seem like (quantitative easing) was a foregone
conclusion, he really messed people up. We tried to shake that
off but there was a lack of follow-through and we lost
momentum," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst with PFG Best
in Chicago.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.7 percent
to 301.16 points, after hitting its highest level in more than a
week.
Hopes that central banks in the United States and Europe
would act to bolster the global economy had driven world shares
up more than 3 percent this week after steep losses in May.
U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average
ended up 46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,460.96. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.14 point, or 0.01
percent, at 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,831.02.
European shares closed higher, but well off an earlier peak.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.1 percent at 984.62,
its highest close since May 29.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2562 in volatile
trade. It briefly extended losses after Fitch slashed Spain's
credit rating by three notches and signaled it could make
further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country's troubled
banking system spiraled and Greece's crisis deepened.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4 percent to 79.56
.
CHINA'S SURPRISE CUT
China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on
T hursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth
while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive
lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of
liberalization.
China's first rate cut since the global financial crisis
underlined heightened concern among policymakers worldwide that
the euro area's deepening debt problems are threatening economic
growth.
The news had earlier boosted oil prices on expectations that
faster growth in the world's largest energy consumer could boost
demand. But gains faded after Bernanke's comments dimmed hopes
of more U.S. stimulus.
Brent crude slipped 71 cents to settle at $99.93 a
barrel, after rising as high as $102.45 a barrel. U.S. crude
fell 20 cents to settle at $84.82, after reaching $87.03.
Spot gold was down 1.7 percent at $1,589.30 an ounce,
off a high of $1,628.80 an ounce.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses after Bernanke's
comments. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 4/32, the yield at 1.6473 percent.
The better tone in the markets allowed Spain to sell 2.1
billion euros of fresh debt o n T hursday, just days after the
country's treasury minister warned that access to the credit
markets was under threat.
Yields initially fell 10 basis points on Spain's existing
10-year bonds after the auction, to 6.2 percent.
"The fact is, Europe is still laying in the background.
China cutting rates is seemingly a positive and Bernanke was
neutral to slightly negative, but you have to put it all in the
context of the negative we are still dealing, which is Europe,"
said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist, RBC Capital Markets in
New York.